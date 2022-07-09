Squirrels fall to Reading despite Auerbach's grand slam

The Richmond Flying Squirrels got a grand slam from Brett Auerbach, but it wasn’t enough to repel Reading’s late charge in a 6-5 loss at The Diamond on Saturday.

Reading scored five runs in the final three innings.

Auerbach’s ninth homer of the season put Richmond ahead 4-1 in the fifth. The Fightin Phils tied the game with three runs in the seventh. Kevin Vicuna drove in the first run with a single. The second run scored on a balk, and Hunter Markwardt’s double brought in the third.

Reading gained the lead in the eighth on Vicuna’s sacrifice fly. The Squirrels got even in the bottom of the inning on Sean Roby’s 23rd homer of the year.

The Fightin Phils scored the go-ahead run in the ninth on an error by third baseman Roby.