Squirrels' Kyle Harrison has pitched at some of the same pro fields as his grandfather

Two minor league cities hold special significance for Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Kyle Harrison.

He’s hoping some major league cities will as well.

Harrison’s maternal grandfather, Skip Guinn, pitched for the San Jose Bees in 1973 and for the Richmond Braves at Parker Field in 1967 and ’68 before pitching in the big leagues with Atlanta and Houston.

Harrison pitched at Class A San Jose last season. The 20-year-old left-hander, considered one of the top prospects for the San Francisco Giants and in the minors, became the youngest pitcher in Flying Squirrels history when he was promoted from High-A Eugene in late May.

The field in San Jose, which opened in the 1940s, is the same where his grandfather played. So is The Diamond, where the seating structure replaced Parker Field on the same spot in 1985. Harrison got to see a picture of Parker Field hanging on the wall of Squirrels director of communications and broadcasting Trey Wilson.

“I got to play in two ballparks that he played at, which is pretty cool,” Harrison said.

Harrison said he and his grandfather haven’t really talked at length about his experiences in Richmond, but his grandfather “said a lot of great things.”

“I know my grandma did as well,” he said. “They said there was always a good crowd here. I’ve seen it in person here. I think we pack the stadium more than any other place on average. It’s a great place to play ball.”

Guinn, also a left-hander, went 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 28 innings for the ’67 R-Braves team that included Tommie Aaron, Bobby Cox and Jim Beauchamp. He was 3-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 48 innings in ’68 before getting to Atlanta for three games.

He was taken by Montreal in the expansion draft in 1968, traded to Houston and pitched with the Astros in 28 games in 1969 and four in 1971.

Harrison, who’s from California, was drafted by the Giants out of high school in the third round in 2020. When his grandfather visited from Oklahoma, they’d talk baseball and throw in the backyard.

“He was showing me pitch grips — just how to hold a four-seamer [fastball],” Harrison said.

“He just told me throughout the years to keep it up. He’s kind of my motivation. He’s someone I can look up to because he’s done it. If some of your family can do it, why not you?”

Harrison seems to have a terrific opportunity. MLB.com ranks him the 26th best prospect in the minors. He’s been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game, a showcase for top prospects, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Harrison, who doesn’t turn 21 until August, attacks hitters with a mid-90s fastball, a quality slider, a change-up that he’s incorporating more, and a tough low-three-quarters delivery. In his first full pro season last year, Harrison struck out 157 hitters in 98 2/3 innings. He’s fanned 116 — among the minor league leaders — in 65 1/3 innings this season between Eugene and Richmond.

He’s struck out at least eight batters in 10 of his 14 starts, with a high of 11 (twice).

Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said what’s been impressive is how Harrison has handled himself in a Double-A league with older, usually more experienced players.

“It’s like he’s had a five-year career already,” Pelfrey said. “The way he goes about his work ... Obviously his stuff is … electric and all the things everybody talks about. Nobody really talks about that side of it for him. That’s a really huge plus for him. It’s going to help him move through the system really quickly I think because of the mentality he has.

“I look at it yes as maturity, but really it’s the mentality that he belongs. I think you can put him in the big leagues right now with the San Francisco Giants and he would belong.”

In his second and third starts with Richmond, Harrison gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings and three runs in four innings. That didn’t faze him, Pelfrey said.

In his past four starts covering 23 innings, Harrison has yielded just four earned runs (nine hits, 11 walks, 35 strikeouts).

“I think the big key for him is to stay away from the walks, which is fastball command,” Pelfrey said. “If he can command the fastball just a little bit better each time out — I think he’s doing that — I think it’s going to give him a really good chance to really become something special really fast.”

Sunday’s game

Flying Squirrels 7, Reading 2: Richmond got a three-run homer from Franklin Labour as part of a five-run sixth inning at The Diamond on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the third on Diego Rincones’ RBI single and made it 2-0 in the fourth on Tyler Fitzgerald’s homer. Armani Smith’s two-run double preceded Labour’s drive in the sixth. Fitzgerald and Smith each had two hits.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee allowed two runs (four hits, no walks) in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.