Tostado homers, but Flying Squirrels lose third consecutive game to Akron

Frankie Tostado’s two-run homer tied the game for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the seventh inning Friday, but the Squirrels couldn’t sustain the momentum and lost 5-3 to the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

The Squirrels (38-31), who absorbed their third consecutive loss, forged a 3-3 tie after Tostado hit his ninth homer of the season.

Akron regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh on Daniel Schneemann’s two-out RBI single.

The RubberDucks padded the margin in the eighth on an error and Steven Kwan’s RBI single. Kwan had three hits.

Diego Rincones gave Richmond a 1-0 lead in the first with a sacrifice fly. Akron tied the game in the bottom of the frame, then made it 3-1 in the second on Clark Scolamiero’s two-run homer off starter Trenton Toplikar.

Toplikar allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out eight.

The Squirrels left 12 men on base.