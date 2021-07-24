 Skip to main content
Tostado homers, but Flying Squirrels lose third consecutive game to Akron
Tostado homers, but Flying Squirrels lose third consecutive game to Akron

Frankie Tostado’s two-run homer tied the game for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the seventh inning Friday, but the Squirrels couldn’t sustain the momentum and lost 5-3 to the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

The Squirrels (38-31), who absorbed their third consecutive loss, forged a 3-3 tie after Tostado hit his ninth homer of the season.

Akron regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh on Daniel Schneemann’s two-out RBI single.

The RubberDucks padded the margin in the eighth on an error and Steven Kwan’s RBI single. Kwan had three hits.

Diego Rincones gave Richmond a 1-0 lead in the first with a sacrifice fly. Akron tied the game in the bottom of the frame, then made it 3-1 in the second on Clark Scolamiero’s two-run homer off starter Trenton Toplikar.

Toplikar allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out eight.

The Squirrels left 12 men on base.

They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

