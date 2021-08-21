Williamsburg native, Erie third baseman Andre Lipcius playing in front of "semi-home crowd" in Richmond

Family members and childhood friends of Erie SeaWolves infielder Andre Lipcius dot the stands at The Diamond, making this week’s series against the Flying Squirrels a homecoming of sorts for the Williamsburg native.
“It’s a lot of fun being back in Virginia and playing, I’m used to the weather, reminds me of how it felt playing when I was growing up,” said Lipcius, a star on Lafayette High’s 2015 state championship team who singled in his first at-bat Saturday.
“I have family here and a lot of friends who’ve never been able to see me play, this is the first time they’ve really gotten a chance. It’s a pretty awesome feeling to play in front of a semi-home crowd.”
Born in Annapolis, Md., Lipcius moved to Williamsburg early in his childhood. He was taken in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Detroit Tigers out of the University of Tennessee, and played 22 games in High-A ball this season before getting called up to Erie. He’s played 70 games with the SeaWolves since, hitting .229 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 35 RBIs.
That’s not quite where the SeaWolves’ cleanup hitter wants his numbers to be, but Lipcius said he’s getting more comfortable with his new team and having a lot of fun with the game after losing competition for a year because of the pandemic. MLB.com ranks Lipcius, 23, as the 23rd-best prospect in Detroit’s system.
He worked out in his parents’ garage back home in Williamsburg with his brother during quarantine, and came up to Richmond some to train with local minor leaguers here. Former Benedictine shortstop and current Philadelphia Phillies prospect Jamari Baylor, and former VCU third baseman and current Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Zac Ching were among his workout buddies.
“We had a good group of guys that either went to VCU or are from Richmond, guys I could hit and train with to get ready for the season,” he said.
The jarring fashion in which the pandemic halted the development of many minor leaguers wasn’t easy to work through, Lipcius said.
“It was weird when you’re training and you don’t know when or if you’ll be back. ... I’m just really thankful to be getting back on the field this year,” he said.
During quarantine, Lipcius said he lost some feel for reacting to off-speed pitches and processing situational, in-game hitting.
“Stuff you really don’t get when you’re not in game situations,” he said.
In 2020, Lipcius got a taste of his major league dream when he spent time with the Tigers at spring training. When COVID-19 ended the season, he was left searching for training opportunities, and eventually found one with the Peninsula Pilots of the college summer Coastal Plain League. He played in some controlled workouts — essentially live games — with the Pilots in front of fans at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton in August of 2020.
Lipcius and his family came up to Richmond to visit Carytown on weekends during his childhood, and spent lots of time at Busch Gardens and Water Country. Off the Diamond, he enjoys fishing, spike ball and minigolf, or any other activity that can channel his competitive nature.
Lipcius added that the program at Lafayette was instrumental in molding him into the player he is today.
“We had a great group of guys every year that I was there,” he said.
“They were a really good group to have around and help me become who I am.”
Saturday’s game
A five-run first inning highlighted by home runs from Diego Rincones and Will Wilson lifted the Flying Squirrels to a 14-4 victory over the Erie SeaWolves in front of 7,207 fans at The Diamond, Richmond’s fourth consecutive win.
Drew Ward singled in Kerry Carpenter to give Erie (50-45) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
But the advantage was short-lived, as Rincones hit a liner over the center field fence for a two-run blast in the bottom of the first before Wilson followed suit with a three-run bomb to right field.
Mitchell Tolman singled in another run for Richmond (48-47) in the bottom of the second.
The Squirrels broke things open with a three-run fifth, featuring a solo home run from David Villar and two-run single by Simon Whiteman. Ward homered to center for Erie in the seventh.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim