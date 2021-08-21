Williamsburg native, Erie third baseman Andre Lipcius playing in front of "semi-home crowd" in Richmond

He worked out in his parents’ garage back home in Williamsburg with his brother during quarantine, and came up to Richmond some to train with local minor leaguers here. Former Benedictine shortstop and current Philadelphia Phillies prospect Jamari Baylor, and former VCU third baseman and current Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Zac Ching were among his workout buddies.

“We had a good group of guys that either went to VCU or are from Richmond, guys I could hit and train with to get ready for the season,” he said.

The jarring fashion in which the pandemic halted the development of many minor leaguers wasn’t easy to work through, Lipcius said.

“It was weird when you’re training and you don’t know when or if you’ll be back. ... I’m just really thankful to be getting back on the field this year,” he said.

During quarantine, Lipcius said he lost some feel for reacting to off-speed pitches and processing situational, in-game hitting.

“Stuff you really don’t get when you’re not in game situations,” he said.