The Richmond Flying Squirrels first home game of the season on Friday night is under a rain delay. A start time has yet to be determined.
The game against the Reading Fightin Phils was scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. Gates opened at 5 p.m.
From the archives: Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy
