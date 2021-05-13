 Skip to main content
Record night: Flying Squirrels fire no-hitter, win franchise-record eighth straight game
Record night: Flying Squirrels fire no-hitter, win franchise-record eighth straight game

20210505_SPO_SQUI_AWE09

Richmond left-hander Joey Marciano did his part on a historic night by following starter Matt Frisbee with 1ª no-hit innings. The no-no was the first over nine innings in team history.

 FILE, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

HARRISBURG, Pa. — History was in the air Thursday night for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Matt Frisbee, Joey Marciano, Matt Seelinger and Patrick Ruotolo combined to spin the first nine-inning no-hitter in Flying Squirrels franchise history in a 2-0 victory over Double-A Northeast rival Harrisburg. The victory was the eighth in a row for Richmond, also a franchise record.

Starter Frisbee (2-0) worked six perfect innings, recording six strikeouts on 56 pitches. Marciano followed with 1ª innings and issued Richmond’s only walk.

Seelinger got the final out of the eighth, and Ruotolo finished for his third save.

The Double-A career of Frisbee, a 15th-round pick by the San Francisco Giants out of UNC Greensboro in 2018, has gotten off to an impressive start. In two starts covering 11 innings, he’s allowed just two hits and zero walks while striking out 11. He has a 0.00 ERA.

The nine-inning no-hitter was the first for a Richmond team since Charlie Puleo and Steve Ziem of the Richmond Braves combined to hold Oklahoma City hitless on June 27, 1989.

Vince Fernandez homered with one out in the fourth inning. The Flying Squirrels got their other run in the sixth when Frisbee scored on a throwing error by Senators pitcher Sterling Sharp.

The Flying Squirrels previously had a seven-inning no-hitter.

On April 5, 2013, Jack Snodgrass and Daryl Maday held New Britain hitless for seven innings in a 1-0 victory. The game was shortened to seven innings because the teams earlier completed a suspended game from the previous night.

Richmond previously won seven consecutive games from April 27 to May 3, 2010, and from June 20-26, 2014.

