Rincones' double backs up bullpen's gem in Flying Squirrels' 5-3 win

Diego Rincones hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning, lifting the Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 victory over the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pa., on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the top of the ninth. Franklin Labour led off the inning with a first-pitch double. Rincones came up with the decisive knock with one out and Labour on third. Brett Auerbach scored one last run as Altoona recorded a double play to end the inning.

Cole Waites earned his third save with a scoreless ninth, capping an incredible effort by the Squirrels’ bullpen. Trenton Toplikar was quickly pulled after allowing three runs in the second inning, but four Richmond relievers — Ty Weber, John Russell, Chris Wright and Waites — combined for 7 2/3 shutout innings.

Weber led the way with 3 1/3 innings of work, and Wright (2-0) earned the win.