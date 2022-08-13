Rincones, Schmidt key come-from-behind win for Squirrels in extras

Diego Rincones hit a three-run, game-tying home run to force extra innings, and Casey Schmitt came through with an RBI double in the 11th to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels an 8-6 win over the host Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday in Portland, Maine.
Rincones homer, his eighth of the year, came in the eighth inning and tied the game 6-6.
Schmitt’s double drove in Carter Aldrete to take the lead in the 11th. Jason Heyward added an insurance run with a sac fly.
Cole Waites shut out Portland in the 10th and 11th innings for the win.
Armani Smith added three hits for the Squirrels’ offense.
Richmond and Portland wrap up the six-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.