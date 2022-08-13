Rincones, Schmidt key come-from-behind win for Squirrels in extras

Diego Rincones hit a three-run, game-tying home run to force extra innings, and Casey Schmitt came through with an RBI double in the 11th to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels an 8-6 win over the host Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday in Portland, Maine.

Rincones homer, his eighth of the year, came in the eighth inning and tied the game 6-6.

Schmitt’s double drove in Carter Aldrete to take the lead in the 11th. Jason Heyward added an insurance run with a sac fly.

Cole Waites shut out Portland in the 10th and 11th innings for the win.

Armani Smith added three hits for the Squirrels’ offense.