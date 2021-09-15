Solo homers make difference in Flying Squirrels' 5-3 loss to Erie

The Richmond Flying Squirrels matched the Erie SeaWolves in baserunners, but a pair of SeaWolves home runs made the difference in a 5-3 loss in the second game of their season-closing series in Erie, Pa.

Each team tallied six hits and two walks, but Erie (61-54) got solo homers from Drew Ward in the second inning and Dillon Dingler in the eighth.

Starter Matt Frisbee (5-4) was charged with the loss for Richmond (56-53). He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) and striking out seven batters.

Diego Rincones paced the Flying Squirrels offense with two hits and two RBIs. Bryan Torres notched a hit, a walk and a stolen base.