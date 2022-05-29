Squirrels send seven homers over Diamond fence in historic 22-7 rout

More than 5,500 fans gathered at The Diamond on Sunday afternoon to witness a historic offensive performance that made one statistician in the Flying Squirrels press box proclaim, “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The 22-7 series-ending win over Hartford rewrote the record books for the Flying Squirrels. Richmond’s 22 runs matched the team record for most runs scored in a game, and its 24 hits set a new single-game mark, with seven Squirrels batters tallying at least two hits.

Third baseman Sean Roby and shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald fueled Richmond’s record power display. Roby and Fitzgerald hit two home runs apiece, and the Squirrels hit seven total over the outfield walls of The Diamond, shattering their previous mark of five, set in a 10-6 win over Altoona on April 13.

Roby became the first player in team history to record three multi-home run games in a season and tied Adam Duvall’s 2013 record for most home runs hit at The Diamond in a single season with 10, managing to make team history before the calendar flips to June.

Hartford shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit his ninth home run of the season and second of the series to jump the Yard Goats out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

First baseman Frankie Tostado continued to show his skills at the plate hitting a single to center field for his 52nd hit on the year to lead off a productive second inning for Richmond. Fitzgerald put on the afterburners to get to first base after hitting a ground ball single to third base.

Center fielder Jacob Heyward hit an RBI double to right field, bringing Tostado home and evening the score at 1-1. Right fielder Franklin Labour loaded the bases after being walked, and designated hitter Rob Emery delivered, hitting a single to short right field that was enough to drive in two more.

Roby hit his 11th home run of the season and second of the series to stretch Richmond’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the third. Catcher Brandon Martorano singled and Fitzgerald hit a double to deep left field to make it runners on second and third with one out. A Heyward RBI single into shallow left field drove Martorano home to make it 5-2.

Hartford starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann was pulled after 2 1/3 innings. He was charged with six runs after one of his remaining runners scored against reliever Fineas Del Bonta-Smith.

Second baseman Brent Auerbach hit his sixth home run of the season to to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning for Richmond. Roby kept the good times rolling, hitting a 437-feet bomb for his second homer of the day and giving Richmond a 9-2 lead.

Fitzgerald’s third straight hit came in the form of a RBI double to right center field that drove Tostado home. Labour hit the Flying Squirrels’ third home run of the inning and fourth of the game, driving runners home from second and third base to stretch the lead to 13-2.

Tostado hit Richmond’s fifth home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth, and Fitzgerald hit another as part of the seven-run frame. The Squirrels led 20-2 by the end of the home run binge.

Hartford scored five runs in the seventh, but Fitzgerald drilled his second homer of the game — the team’s seventh and final blast — in the bottom of the eighth to break the team’s runs record.

Pitcher Taylor Rashi provided the three necessary outs for Richmond to end the game 22-7.

Fitzgerald and Heyward each finished 5-for-6 at the plate, both of whom matched the team record for hits. Fitzgerald scored five times, setting another team record, and tied Labour for the team high in RBIs with four.

Tostado raised his batting average to .331, which ranks second in the Eastern League. Hartford’s Tovar is right behind at .327.

Blake Rivera (3-1) pitched three perfect innings of relief, netting the victory for Richmond. He struck out four.

Next up, Richmond travels to Ohio for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks.