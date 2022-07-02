Squirrels snap losing skid as Roby ties franchise home run mark

BOWIE, Md. — Sean Roby tied the Richmond Flying Squirrels franchise record for homers in a season and drove in three runs as the Squirrels snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Bowie 10-3 Saturday.

Tyler Fitzgerald also homered and drove in three runs in game that was called in the seventh because of rain.

Richmond, which hadn’t won since clinching its first playoff spot since 2014, scored all of its runs in the first four innings.

Roby connected in the fourth inning for his 20th homer, tying David Villar’s mark set last season. Roby finished 3 for 4.

Fitzgerald hit his 10th homer in the second inning with two on and two outs. He went 2 for 3.

Frankie Tostado went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.