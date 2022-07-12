Strong start gets Squirrels a win in series opener vs. Altoona

Shane Matheny keyed a five-run first inning and Kai-Wei Teng allowed two runs over six innings as the Flying Squirrels kicked off a six-game series on the road with a 6-4 victory over the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pa., on Tuesday.

Michael Gigliotti stole two bases in the game, raising his season total to 21. Squirrels reliever Clay Helvey allowed two runs in the eighth, but Blake Rivera recorded the final four outs, striking out three and earning his first save.

Richmond won the opener despite having seven base runners to Altoona’s 14.