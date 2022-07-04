The Diamond again shines as Richmond's destination for Fourth of July celebration

For Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell, the generations of Richmond families spending their Fourth of July at The Diamond makes the night even more special.

“Here in Richmond, what’s always struck me is how it’s generational for a lot of families,” Parnell said while sporting American flag-themed pants. “Here in Richmond, The Diamond is a focal point for the whole region on the Fourth of July.”

For the 12th consecutive season, the Flying Squirrels enjoyed a sold out ballpark to celebrate the holiday. With nearly 10,000 fans in attendance Monday night, Parnell described the evening as an all-hands-on-deck occasion.

“If you’re available we need to put you on the schedule,” Parnell said. “Particularly when it comes to food and beverage.”

Parnell said that on nights like July Fourth, the food and beverage crew focus on serving fans in the stands so that the concourses do not become congested.

“We want to get out into the stands as much as we can today so people don’t have to leave their seats,” Parnell said.

Although the Flying Squirrels frequently host firework nights, Parnell said the quantity for opening night and the Fourth of July provide a next-level experience.

“If this was a horse race July Fourth probably has opening night by a length or two,” Parnell said. “It’ll be a special show for a special day.”

Parnell said communication with the Richmond Police Department and RMC officials is key for a night like the fourth.

“Our folks and RMC and RPD, we all work very well together,” Parnell said. “They’ve always been great to communicate with.”

The mission of the Flying Squirrels staff is to create memories fans can take with them from the ballpark according to Parnell.

“Once the gates open you gotta be prepared for anything,” Parnell said. “You gotta stay calm and you gotta go about your business until the last person leaves knowing that we’re responsible for making memories for generations and generations of families.”