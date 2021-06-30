Venezuela fell short of Olympics, but Alguacil notes team's progress under his direction

“It's just all the obstacles that we had to face to get to the final. And I think with all the stuff that we faced, I think we did a decent job,” Alguacil said. “But we ran short, and hopefully we can pay the country back in another tournament.”

The opportunity to manage his country’s team arose when Alguacil received a call during spring training this year. With Olympics qualification approaching, manager Carlos Subero was unable to coach due to his job in the Korean Baseball Organization. Alguacil filled in for a friend with whom he grew up.

Subero’s coaching staff filled in Alguacil during the Florida trip, exchanging information and ideas about the team’s past. But by the Mexico trip, there were some different coaches, Alguacil said, and the lack of consistency made things harder.

The players prepared by watching videos and analyzing various reports, but they reviewed largely by talking because they were unable to practice together amid club baseball seasons in the United States and Mexico. Qualifying was supposed to be held during spring training, but COVID-19 led to it being pushed “to the middle of every season,” Alguacil said.

“It was really hard to manage the entire event because everybody was with their own teams,” Alguacil added.