Venezuela fell short of Olympics, but Alguacil notes team's progress under his direction

José Alguacil doesn’t want to make excuses. The latest manager of the Venezuela national team knows the bottom line was simple: Two wins in elimination games would’ve secured his country the sixth and final spot in the Tokyo Olympics, but they came up short.
Venezuela won the first, 10-0 over the Netherlands, but an 8-5 loss to the Dominican Republic kept the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ manager’s team out of the Olympics. Now, Venezuela’s wait for its first Olympics berth will continue for another seven years. Bbaseball is not a scheduled event during the 2024 Paris Olympics, but is expected to be re-added in 2028 for Los Angeles.
After five games in early June in Florida where Venezuela finished third, the team had one more shot at the Olympics in Puebla, Mexico. But the path to qualification was filled with roadblocks, Alguacil emphasized.
The roster was “totally different” between games in Florida compared to the ones in Mexico, Alguacil said. He said he didn’t have the final roster until just before the competition began, and some players were fatigued from flying the previous day. Practice time was limited. They played an exhibition and lost 4-3 to the Mexican national team, but Alguacil said they were without many roster players then.
And he was without a starting pitcher for the decisive game against the Dominican Republic — who qualified with the win. Instead, Alguacil had to rely on his bullpen.
“It's just all the obstacles that we had to face to get to the final. And I think with all the stuff that we faced, I think we did a decent job,” Alguacil said. “But we ran short, and hopefully we can pay the country back in another tournament.”
The opportunity to manage his country’s team arose when Alguacil received a call during spring training this year. With Olympics qualification approaching, manager Carlos Subero was unable to coach due to his job in the Korean Baseball Organization. Alguacil filled in for a friend with whom he grew up.
Subero’s coaching staff filled in Alguacil during the Florida trip, exchanging information and ideas about the team’s past. But by the Mexico trip, there were some different coaches, Alguacil said, and the lack of consistency made things harder.
The players prepared by watching videos and analyzing various reports, but they reviewed largely by talking because they were unable to practice together amid club baseball seasons in the United States and Mexico. Qualifying was supposed to be held during spring training, but COVID-19 led to it being pushed “to the middle of every season,” Alguacil said.
“It was really hard to manage the entire event because everybody was with their own teams,” Alguacil added.
The front office made most of the phone calls to try to put together the roster. It required case-by-case permission from each player’s club team. During mornings in Richmond, Alguacil took care of national team business, calling a few players such as Robinson Chirinos and Hernan Perez with whom he previously had relationships.
Against the Dominican Republic in the final game, Alguacil said Williams Perez, who plays in the minor leagues in Mexico, was supposed to pitch but couldn’t make it. So the manager used Yapson Gómez for the first two innings and then rotated through his bullpen on a hitter-to-hitter basis.
“If we had a starter that day, I think Venezuela would be in the Olympics,” he said.
Alguacil hopes he’ll get another shot at managing the national team. He hasn’t spoken with the Venezuelan team’s management yet, but said he felt he made a lot of “progressive strides” during his limited time in charge.
He said the experience was valuable and disappointing, mainly because his goals of going to Tokyo and getting a medal there weren’t achieved, but he would love another chance at leading his country during the next World Baseball Classic (likely in 2023) or another tournament.
“It didn't leave the best flavor in my mouth, but I would be prepared better [in the future],” Alguacil said.
The trips to Florida and Mexico were proof that Venezuela’s players know what it takes to get to the next level and compete with the world’s highest-caliber national teams, Alguacil said. They were proof that the team is on the right path, but isn’t quite there yet.
Venezuela lost by three runs to the Dominican Republic after losing by 10 less earlier in June. It beat Cuba for the first time in a world event in 68 years. It beat Canada for the first time in a World Baseball Softball Confederation-level event in 51 years.
“That means we made some progress,” Alguacil said. “Is that the progress the Venezuela fans want to see? No it's not… [but] I think that's the direction we're going in.”
“I love my country, and I know we ran short, but I know we're going to accomplish what we started.”
