Villar homers, drives in six as Flying Squirrels rout Curve 15-3
David Villar collected his team-best 15th home run of the season Saturday night in the Squirrels’ 14-4 victory over Erie at The Diamond. He added his 16th in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Seawolves. That’s two off the franchise record of 18, reached by Jarrett Parker and Mario Lisson.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

David Villar homered and drove in six runs to lead an offensive explosion for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 15-3 rout of the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pa., on Friday night.

Villar was 3 for 5 with three runs scored for Richmond (52-49), which totaled 13 hits and 10 walks. He doubled in the first inning to drive in two, and he hit a three-run home run - his team-high 18th of the season - in the eighth.

Will Wilson also homered and knocked in four. Frankie Tostado added three RBIs.

Ronnie Williams (6-4) pitched four scoreless innings of relief, earning the win for the Flying Squirrels.

Travis McGregor (3-8) allowed six runs over two innings and was charged with the loss for Altoona (52-47). The Curve pitching staff also issued 10 walks.

