Villar homers, drives in six as Flying Squirrels rout Curve 15-3

David Villar homered and drove in six runs to lead an offensive explosion for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 15-3 rout of the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pa., on Friday night.

Villar was 3 for 5 with three runs scored for Richmond (52-49), which totaled 13 hits and 10 walks. He doubled in the first inning to drive in two, and he hit a three-run home run - his team-high 18th of the season - in the eighth.

Will Wilson also homered and knocked in four. Frankie Tostado added three RBIs.

Ronnie Williams (6-4) pitched four scoreless innings of relief, earning the win for the Flying Squirrels.