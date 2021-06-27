 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Villar, Tostado homer to lead Richmond past Hartford Saturday
0 Comments

Villar, Tostado homer to lead Richmond past Hartford Saturday

  • 0

A three-run eighth inning keyed by Matt McLaughlin’s two-run double propelled the Hartford Yard Goats past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3 in a Northeast League game Sunday in Hartford, Conn.

David Villar hit his 10th home run of the season for Richmond (26-22), which won the six-game series four games to two. Sandro Fabian also hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his fifth long ball of the year. Hartford (15-33) broke a 3-all tie in the eighth.

Late Saturday, David Villar and Frankie Tostado had a pair of hits and RBIs apiece to lead the Flying Squirrels past the Yard Goats 4-3.

Hartford took a 3-2 lead into the top of the ninth inning, until Tostado hit a two-run home run to give Richmond the lead. Villar hit his own two-run shot in the top of the sixth.

R.J. Dabovich worked a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season. Raffi Vizcaíno earned his first win in relief, and starter Michael Plassmeyer got a tough no-decision after striking out six and allowing just four hits and no runs over six scoreless frames.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mets fire 2 high-ranking employees after workplace review
Professional

Mets fire 2 high-ranking employees after workplace review

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have fired two high-ranking employees and will overhaul their legal and human resources departments on the recommendation of independent investigators hired to review the organization following allegations of sexual misconduct against former manager Mickey Callaway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News