Villar, Tostado homer to lead Richmond past Hartford Saturday

A three-run eighth inning keyed by Matt McLaughlin’s two-run double propelled the Hartford Yard Goats past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3 in a Northeast League game Sunday in Hartford, Conn.

David Villar hit his 10th home run of the season for Richmond (26-22), which won the six-game series four games to two. Sandro Fabian also hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his fifth long ball of the year. Hartford (15-33) broke a 3-all tie in the eighth.

Late Saturday, David Villar and Frankie Tostado had a pair of hits and RBIs apiece to lead the Flying Squirrels past the Yard Goats 4-3.

Hartford took a 3-2 lead into the top of the ninth inning, until Tostado hit a two-run home run to give Richmond the lead. Villar hit his own two-run shot in the top of the sixth.