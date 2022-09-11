Will Wilson powers Flying Squirrels past Bowie in ninth inning

Will Wilson led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, giving the Richmond Flying Squirrels a lead and keying a 9-6 victory over the Bowie Baysox in the final game of a series in Bowie, Md., on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson’s homer broke a 6-6 tie to start the ninth inning. Diego Rincones and Riley Mahan added two more runs to give Richmond some insurance before Nick Avila closed the game out for his third save.

Casey Schmitt tallied three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Flying Squirrels. Wilson and Brandon Martorano drove in two runs apiece.

Top Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who is rehabbing with Bowie, allowed four runs over 2 2/3 innings.