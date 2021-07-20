Wilson's two-run double in eighth lifts Flying Squirrels to 9-5 victory at Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Will Wilson’s two-run double in the top of the eighth inning broke a 5-all tie and helped lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 9-5 Northeast League victory over the Akron Rubber Ducks.

After former Steward and Virginia Tech pitcher Nic Enright walked Diego Rincones and Jacob Heyward in the eighth, Juan Mota relieved Enright and proceeded to walk Simon Whiteman to load the bases for Richmond (38-29). Wilson then laced a double off Mota to score Rincones and Heyward, Mota brought home Whiteman on a wild pitch, and catcher Bo Naylor’s passed ball scored Wilson.

Richmond opened the scoring in the fourth when Frankie Tostado’s sacrifice fly scored Wilson to give Richmond a 1-0 lead, but Akron (38-27) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Naylor reached and brought home Tyler Freeman on catcher’s interference by Andres Angulo. Then, Chris Roller drove home two on a two-run single, and Jose Fermin followed with a two-run double.

However, Richmond rallied with a Wilson RBI single in the fifth and Rincones’ three-run homer in the sixth.