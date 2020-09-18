Youth baseball coach Lawrence Day leaves legacy in East Richmond

”He captivated the community through the game of baseball."

But as he was with Baker, Mr. Day was much more than a baseball coach to many of his players -- he was a father figure, a male role model for the community.

"You have a lot of youth in the area, in the housing projects, that don't have fathers. And they’re looking for someone that they can trust and depend upon and look up to. And that’s what Coach Day provided," Forrester said.

"I think that’s why a lot of the mothers and guardians of these kids supported him because they respected what he was trying to do for these kids, not just on the baseball field, but to help them develop in life.”

Glenn Anderson, formerly MJBL's Central Virginia commissioner and now the activities director at Armstrong, said Mr. Day had a similar impact on Wildcat students, and that his passion for the game led to a resurgence in the school's program.

"Coach Day played a vital role in the lives of the students at Armstrong High School," Anderson said via text. "He was not only a coach but a friend and mentor to many."