Youth baseball coach Lawrence Day leaves legacy in East Richmond

Church, school and baseball -- those were the tenets of Lawrence Day's life, according to understudy and close friend Floyd Brown.
Brown knew Mr. Day, who died Sept. 15 at the age of 64, for more than 40 years. The two coached together with the Mosby Spartans in Richmond's East End. Brown said Mr. Day fostered in him a love for the game, which he had a knack for imparting on all who spent time around him.
“He’ll be greatly missed. He was a guy you could come and talk to about anything. Just had that personal relationship with people," Brown said.
“He just was a genuine great guy. For the community, for his family and for his friends."
A longtime pillar of inner city baseball in Richmond, Mr. Day leaves a storied legacy. He played in the Metropolitan Junior Baseball League the year it was formed in 1966 and went on to coach the Richmond Blue Sox 12-and-under team. Mr. Day coached in the MJBL for more than 30 years and was involved with the Richmond-based organization since he was 8 years old.
Mr. Day played at Maggie Walker, was a scholarship middle infielder at Norfolk State and later coached at Armstrong High School. He made it his mission to revive baseball in the inner city -- after each practice and game, his players would gather and say "1, 2, 3. Thank you Mr. Robinson," an homage to the late Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947.
Terrell Baker pitched and played corner infield for Mr. Day on the Spartans and Blue Sox in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Baker called his eight years playing for Mr. Day the best time of his life. But before Baker met Mr. Day, he never envisioned himself on the diamond. One day, the man Baker and many others refer to affectionately as 'Dayboy' showed up to a local basketball court and started speaking with kids and parents about putting together a baseball team.
“It was deeper than just baseball with him; he knew everyone in the community," Baker said.
"He was a mentor to me. Always checking on me to make sure I was doing good in school, he had a good relationship with everybody’s parents, was involved in everybody’s life.”
William Forrester, MJBL's executive director, played against Mr. Day in the league's early years. Mr. Day played for Battery Park, the "best team in the league," according to Forrester. Forrester said Mr. Day had an infectious passion for the game, which allowed him to excel at introducing it to youth, many of whom had never picked up a ball and a bat before meeting Mr. Day.
"He was very charismatic and he was able to not only convince the youth to come out and play, but also the parents and the various people in the neighborhood to come out and be a part of what he was building," Forrester said.
”He captivated the community through the game of baseball."
But as he was with Baker, Mr. Day was much more than a baseball coach to many of his players -- he was a father figure, a male role model for the community.
"You have a lot of youth in the area, in the housing projects, that don't have fathers. And they’re looking for someone that they can trust and depend upon and look up to. And that’s what Coach Day provided," Forrester said.
"I think that’s why a lot of the mothers and guardians of these kids supported him because they respected what he was trying to do for these kids, not just on the baseball field, but to help them develop in life.”
Glenn Anderson, formerly MJBL's Central Virginia commissioner and now the activities director at Armstrong, said Mr. Day had a similar impact on Wildcat students, and that his passion for the game led to a resurgence in the school's program.
"Coach Day played a vital role in the lives of the students at Armstrong High School," Anderson said via text. "He was not only a coach but a friend and mentor to many."
Forrester said the MJBL is in talks with the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, with which Mr. Day also coached, as well as other community leaders about memorializing Mr. Day in some way. One possibility on the table is naming a field after him.
Forrester and Brown said baseball was largely dormant in Richmond's East End prior to Mr. Day's efforts. One day, not long after Mr. Day began recruiting for the Spartans and the Blue Sox, Brown saw a group of his players still new to the game playing in a yard, using a table leg as a bat.
"That let me know they were really learning to love the game," Brown said. "And everything they learned about baseball, they learned through Mr. Day.”
