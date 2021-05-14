After leaving coaching to take care of his mother, former Hermitage coach Rob Rice is returning at his alma mater Hanover

Rob Rice preaches family to his players and program.

So the former Hermitage coach felt like he had to step away from the sidelines to be with his mother, who had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer, after two successful seasons with the Panthers from 2015-17.

"I had to go home and be there for her. I knew I couldn't be the coach those kids deserved and be there for my mother at the same time," Rice said.

"So I made the tough decision, one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, to step away from coaching to be with her. But it was the right decision."

Rice had six months with his mother, and said he took advantage of that time. Four years later, the 2015-16 Conference 11 coach of the year is returning to the sidelines as the head coach for Hanover boys basketball.

Rice played for the Hawks in 2003-04, his senior year and the school's first. He went on to play at Bridgewater College from 2006-09. His first coaching gig was as an assistant at Mechanicsville, that lasted a season before he was named the head coach. After a few seasons with the Mustangs, he took the job at Hermitage.

But Rice always dreamed of returning to lead his alma mater.