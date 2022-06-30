'An ideal move, at the right time': JMU officially steps foot into Sun Belt on Friday

So what exactly will be different on the James Madison campus on Friday?

Well, there’s one thing for sure.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne reached behind him in his office and grabbed a purple hat. It had “James Madison” stitched on the front, in gold letters — a standard design.

But then Bourne turned the hat, to show a Sun Belt Conference logo stitched onto the right side.

“That's a good day when I can wear that hat,” Bourne said. “I'm not going to put it on until Friday. But, that's a good thing for us.”

On Friday, JMU will officially assume membership into the Sun Belt, ending its longtime affiliation with the Colonial Athletic Association. It’s a symbolic starting line that comes after years of planning toward a move from the Football Championship Subdivision level to the Football Bowl Subdivision level, and almost eight months after the school announced that the Sun Belt in particular would be its FBS home.

Though football is at the foundation of the move, 15 of JMU’s 18 athletic programs total are set to step into the Sun Belt. And peer institutions Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi take on Sun Belt affiliation Friday, too.

For JMU, the Sun Belt shift brings with it new levels of revenue and exposure potential, as the university tries to spread its wings into a new era.

“We've always worked really hard to do what was best for the institution and the best for our program,” Bourne said. “And I feel like this is that move, that we've been waiting on."

JMU officially announced on Nov. 6 that it would join the Sun Belt, the day after the state school received financial approval from the General Assembly to jump from FCS to FBS. The months since have been filled with preparations of varying types, with scheduling perhaps the most intensive part — reshaping slates for sports that are usually made years in advance.

Schedules for fall JMU sports that will compete in the Sun Belt — football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball — have already been announced. Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, said he believes basketball schedules are getting close, then spring slates will follow.

“Certainly scheduling has been at top of mind for us, just because it’s so complex,” said Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, who was the director of athletics at Richmond from 2013-17.

Within the schedule will be travel to several new places for JMU teams. The Sun Belt extends from West Virginia, through Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. To facilitate that, JMU announced a partnership with the company Anthony Travel in May, that will include an Anthony Travel employee working within JMU’s athletic department, Warner said.

In terms of competition level when the Dukes’ teams arrive at those new places, or welcome the new opponents to Harrisonburg, Bourne said he feels there are some JMU programs that have the ability to compete at the top of the Sun Belt right now. Then there are others, he said, that may take some time to get there.

In football in particular, FBS teams can hold 85 scholarship players, up from 63 at the FCS level — a threshold JMU is just not reaching, but that its new Sun Belt peers have been at.

“I think we have to be realistic about that transition,” Bourne said. “Although I feel like we're in the top half of the league, it's going to take a while to get to where we want to be. And when I say where we want to be, we want to win conference championships.”

JMU, though, is hoping to shorten its FBS transition process from the NCAA’s typical two years to one year, to be eligible for a bowl game for the first time in 2023 instead of 2024. The school will formally apply to the NCAA for that later this year, perhaps in December, Bourne said — to be able to try to show its capability for it with a few months of Sun Belt membership down pat.

Baseball is another marquee sport in the Sun Belt — the conference sent four teams to the NCAA baseball tournament this year (Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana and Texas State), which was behind just the ACC, SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12. Bourne said, from a facilities standpoint, the 1,200-seat Veterans Memorial Park is going to have to be ramped up as JMU settles into the Sun Belt. There are already plans to expand the softball side of the facility to 1,500 permanent seats, and add additional lighting, that’s up to TV level.

The TV aspect of the move, joining the Sun Belt’s ESPN partnership, was a major factor for JMU in making a conference move to begin with. There’s a significant revenue distribution figure that will come with it. And JMU games will be available via the network’s ESPN+ streaming platform, with some ESPN linear network possibilities, too.

“I think that's going to help our recruiting. I think it helps with our branding efforts,” Bourne said. “It's going to certainly allow our constituency base to see us more predominantly. than we have in the past.”

With additional revenue from joining the Sun Belt will come additional expenses too, though, for things like team travel and increased salaries for coaches. JMU will also need to lower its student athletic fee subsidy to a maximum of 55% in the coming years, a state regulation.

So fundraising has been all the more important over the last several months. Bourne said the school’s number of donors is up, and that season ticket numbers for football are up, too. But he admitted that the overall numbers are not where JMU would like them to be yet.

“We're going to continue to put significant effort into that fundraising side,” he said.

The conference shuffle is not yet entirely complete for JMU, either. The school has three athletic programs that the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor: women’s lacrosse, women’s swimming and diving, and field hockey.

JMU announced in February that its lacrosse program, which won a national title in 2018, would be an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference, a move that also becomes official on Friday. New homes for swimming and diving and field hockey haven’t yet been announced, though Bourne said Monday that good progress is being made on that front.

Speaking earlier this month, Warner said that in some ways there was a lot going on at JMU as Friday neared. But, in other ways, it was business as usual in terms of a summer in collegiate athletics, with some staffers taking vacation time and resetting themselves for the school year to come.

And this school year in Harrisonburg will be unlike any other, as JMU begins writing a new chapter in its history.

“It’s really an ideal move, at the right time,” Bourne said. “And I am truly excited about what it means for our athletic program and our future.”