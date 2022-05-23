Armando Bacot to appear on Season 3 of Netflix's 'Outer Banks'

Armando Bacot's star continues to rise, all the way to ... the Outer Banks?
The 2018 All-Metro player of the year for boys basketball while at Trinity Episcopal, Bacot recently garnered national acclaim as a driving force of North Carolina's run to the national championship game while playing through an injured ankle during the Final Four.
And the Tar Heels' double-double machine is adding a new facet to his budding stardom -- Bacot is set to appear in several episodes of Season 3 of the popular Netflix show "Outer Banks."
The news was first reported by 247Sports' Inside Carolina. North Carolina's men's basketball Twitter account appeared to confirm the forward's role in the show.
Bacot's character will appropriately be named "Mando." The 22-year-old posted short videos of himself on set with actors and producers on his Instagram story.
Two of the show's creators, Josh and Jonas Pate, are North Carolina natives, though the teen action-adventure drama is actually filmed in Charleston, S.C. Josh Pates and co-creator Shannon Burke are both UNC alums, so it appears Chapel Hill connections helped land Bacot the role.
Bacot is set to return to UNC for his senior year. Season 3 of Outer Banks was confirmed by Netflix in December 2021 and has been in production since February but is not expected to air until, at the earliest, late 2022.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim