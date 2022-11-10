 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Budnik, UR women rout Mount St. Mary's improve to 2-0

Addie Budnik scored 16 points as the Richmond women cruised to a 87-44 nonconference victory over Mount St. Mary’s at the Robins Center on Thursday night.

Budnik six of eight shots from the field for the Spiders (2-0). Rachel Ullstrom added 13 points, Katie Hill 12 and Siobhan Ryan 11 for Richmond, which shot 56.4% (31 of 55) from the field while holding the Mountaineers (0-2) to 32.1% shooting (17 of 53).

Virginia 101, UMBC 46: Sam Brunelle scored 21 points, and Camryn Taylor added 15 as the Cavaliers crushed the Terriers in Charlottesville. Mir McLean added 13 points as the Cavaliers (3-0) scored their most points since the 2017-18 season.

Men

William & Mary 116, Mid-Atlantic Christian 40: Miguel Ayesa drained seven of nine 3-point attempts and scored 23 points as the Tribe destroyed the Mustangs in Williamsburg.

Jake Milkereit added 21 points for William & Mary (1-1), which shot 61.9% (39 of 63) from the floor, including 61.5% (16 of 26) on 3-pointers.

VMI 100, Penn State New Kensington 58: Asher Woods scored 22 points and Tony Felder added 20 as the Keydets romped in their home opener. Taeshaud Jackson and Devin Butler added 15 points apiece for VMI (1-1).

