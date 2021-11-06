Buzz Anthony scores 26 as R-MC claims hoops tourney title

Buzz Anthony scored 26 points as Randolph-Macon beat Hood 84-63 Saturday in the championship game of the MMI Tip Off Tournament in Frederick, Md.

The Yellow Jackets (2-0), the top-ranked team in the D3Hoops.com poll, built a 34-18 lead at halftime. Hood (1-1) cut the margin to 40-33 before 3-pointers by Anthony and Loginn Norton fueled a 9-1 run that helped R-MC pull away.

Anthony was one of three players in double figures for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Mallory, the tournament MVP, had 16 points and Vincent Payne added 11.