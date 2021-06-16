Carmel's Campbell giving up basketball coaching

After 26 years as a basketball coach in the area, Toby Campbell said he’s retiring from the sideline.

Campbell has been the head coach at Carmel, a private school in Ruther Glen, the past four years. He was the head coach at Life Christian for four years and for 12 at Chesterfield Community (now Carver College and Career Academy), as well as an assistant at Meadowbrook and James River.

Campbell will remain at Carmel as superintendent of athletic fields, assistant for maintenance, the director of transportation and the baseball coach. Campbell said assistant coach Kerry Williams is taking over the basketball job.

“I’m not planning to come back to coach,” Campbell said. “I want to spend more time with my wife. She’s been awesome through this. We’ve been able to touch a lot of lives. The stuff that has happened with the international kids [we’ve hosted] is unbelievable. … At the same time, with all the blessings, being able to coach with my father and having so many great parents and kids, sometimes you just … want to do other stuff. I just want to be a dad.”

Campbell coached under his father, Monte, at Meadowbrook. The roles reversed at Chesterfield Community, where they took the program to the state Group A tournament three times.

Carmel was 51-42 under Campbell and made the VISAA state playoffs all four years.