College basketball roundup: Cards foil Panthers to stay atop ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench, including seven consecutive for Louisville during a key late stretch to put the Cardinals ahead for good before holding off Pittsburgh 75-72 on Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
A second half featuring 16 lead changes finally swung the Cardinals’ way thanks to Ellis, who scored 14 points after halftime including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining for a 63-61 lead. The junior guard added another go-ahead jumper and two free throws to make it 67-63 before Sydney Curry added a layup and Noah Locke (13 points) a 3-pointer for a 72-65 cushion that Louisville needed.
Louisville (10-4, 4-0) remained atop the league.
Jamarius Burton scored 21 points for the Panthers (5-9, 0-3).
Top 25 men
No. 18 Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60: Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a 3-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as Tennessee pulled out a Southeastern Conference home victory over Mississippi.
Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers (10-3, 1-1), who never led during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period.
Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1).
No. 15 Alabama 81, Florida 70: Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and Alabama (11-3, 2-0) opened the second half with a 22-4 run en route to a Southeastern Conference road win over Florida.
Florida (9-4) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to 9. The Gators never got closer the rest of the way.
No. 10 Michigan State 79, Nebraska 67: Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) pull away and beat visiting Nebraska (6-9, 0-4) in a Big Ten game for its eighth win in a row.
No. 12 Houston 83, South Florida 66: Josh Carlton had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds and visiting Houston (13-2, 2-0) beat South Florida in an American Athletic Conference game.
USF (5-8, 0-1) got 16 points from Javon Greene and Jamir Chaplin.
State women
Richmond 66, George Mason 63: Kate Klimkiewicz sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the University of Richmond a road win over George Washington (0-1, 7-7) in an Atlantic 10 game.
The Spiders (11-4, 2-0) extended their winning streak to seven games.
Klimkiewicz scored a game-high 20 points, tying her season high. .
State men
Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69: Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points as Longwood romped past Pfeiffer in Farmville.
Zac Watson had 16 points for Longwood (8-5). Justin Hill added 15. Taylan Rowe and Jerome Savoy each had 22 points for the Falcons.