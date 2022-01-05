College basketball roundup: Cards foil Panthers to stay atop ACC

Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1).

No. 15 Alabama 81, Florida 70: Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and Alabama (11-3, 2-0) opened the second half with a 22-4 run en route to a Southeastern Conference road win over Florida.

Florida (9-4) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to 9. The Gators never got closer the rest of the way.

No. 10 Michigan State 79, Nebraska 67: Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) pull away and beat visiting Nebraska (6-9, 0-4) in a Big Ten game for its eighth win in a row.

No. 12 Houston 83, South Florida 66: Josh Carlton had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds and visiting Houston (13-2, 2-0) beat South Florida in an American Athletic Conference game.

USF (5-8, 0-1) got 16 points from Javon Greene and Jamir Chaplin.