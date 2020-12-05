College basketball roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga-No. 2 Baylor postponed

INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation’s top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn’t play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.
Before heading back to Waco, Texas, Drew told reporters on a Zoom call both programs wanted to play but it was determined they couldn’t do it safely after consulting with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians.
The coaches hope to reschedule the game for later this season.
N.C.State-UConn canceled after positive test
North Carolina State said Saturday’s game against Connecticut was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team’s traveling party.
The school announced the cancellation early Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
N.C. State said all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut. They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against Massachusetts-Lowell.
But the positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.
Top 25
No. 7 Kansas 65, North Dakota State 61: Tyon Grant-Foster drove for the go-ahead basket with just over a minute to go, then swatted away Sam Griesel’s layup with 10 seconds left, helping Kansas escape in Lawrence, Kansas.
Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji added 13, including a free throw in the final seconds that helped the Jayhawks (4-1) finish off a 7-0 run to end the game.
Kansas trailed 61-60 when Grant-Foster, a high-scoring junior college transfer, skated to the basket for an easy layup. North Dakota State (0-4) promptly turned it over with an offensive foul and then, after two free throws by Christian Braun, Grant-Foster made his mark on the defensive end.
No. 10 Houston 77, South Carolina 67: Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and Houston rallied for a win over South Carolina in Houston.
Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Mark scored 11 points after the break, including 6 of 7 from the line, for Houston (4-0).
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, missed the game because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. The school said the Sampsons were isolating at their homes and not showing symptoms.
State
Liberty 86, Bluefield 64: Darius McGhee hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points as Liberty easily defeated NAIA member Bluefield College in Lynchburg.
Elijah Cuffee added 12 points for Liberty (4-2). Keegan McDowell had seven assists and Chris Parker six. The Flames had 23 assists on 33 made baskets. Jeremiah Jenkins had 26 points for the Ramblin’ Rams. Stanley Christian added 25 points and 11 rebounds.
East Carolina 63, Radford 50: Jayden Gardner had 20 points and eight rebounds as East Carolina topped Radford in Greenville, North Carolina.
Noah Farrakhan had 11 points for East Carolina (3-0). Fah’Mir Ali and Quinton Morton-Robertson each had 9 points for the Highlanders (0-4).
Elsewhere
Northwestern 111, Chicago State 66: Chase Audige scored 20 points and Robbie Beran added 19 as Northwestern ran past Chicago State in Evanston, Illinois.
Beran was an All-Metro pick at Collegiate.
The 111 points tied a 1966 game for fifth in program history, 10 shy of matching the record set in 1966. It also surpassed the 103 scored four years ago for most points since the turn of the century.
Women
The Virginia women’s basketball game at George Washington scheduled for Sunday was canceled because injuries left the Cavaliers with just six available players.
Virginia made the announcement Saturday and said the game will not be rescheduled.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to open their Atlantic Coast Conference season Thursday at home against Clemson.