College basketball roundup: Norfolk native collapses during Florida - Florida State

N.C. Central (1-3) scored the final nine points of the game. C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles, and Justin Whatley finished with 13. Nicolas Fennell had 11 points for N.C. Central, and foul-plagued Jamir Moultrie finished with 10 points.

Syracuse 101, Boston College 63: Alan Griffin drained six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, Bubby Boeheim passed his dad and coach on Syracuse’s career scoring list and the Orange routed the Eagles.

Griffin went 6 of 9 behind the arc and had five assists. Boeheim, a junior, finished with 17 points, pushing him past Jim Boeheim’s 745 from his career that finished in 1966. Jim Boeheim is in his 45th year as the Syracuse coach.

Joseph Girard III matched Griffin’s five 3-pointers and also had 17 points for the Orange (4-1), who went 16 of 31 behind the arc. James Karnik led the Eagles (1-5) with 20 points.

Pittsburgh 67, Gardner-Webb 50: Justin Champagnie scored 24 points and set career highs with 21 rebounds and five assists to help the Panthers beat the Bulldogs.

Champagnie is the 11th player in program history to have at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game for Pitt (4-1).