College basketball roundup: Norfolk native collapses during Florida - Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against rival Florida with an 83-71 victory Saturday that came after the Gators’ best player collapsed on the court and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Keyontae Johnson, a Norfolk native who attended Norview High School and the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition.
The junior had just dunked in transition before he crumpled without warning as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team for a prayer. The game continued after a brief break, but the Gators weren’t the same after witnessing a teammate deal with a medical emergency.
Florida (3-1) was ahead 11-3 after Johnson’s dunk. The Seminoles (3-0) scored the next seven points and pulled away from there. They outscored the Gators 42-24 in the first half after Johnson was stricken.
No. 12 Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56: John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Volunteers pull away late in the second half to beat the Bearcats.
A 3-pointer by David DeJulius put Cincinnati ahead 53-51 with 6:14 left. The 6-foot-9 Fulkerson came back with four foul shots, giving the Vols (2-0) the lead for good.
Jaden Springer added 11 for Tennessee, making five foul shots. The Vols went 25 for 30 from the line while Cincinnati went 4 for 7.
Jeremiah Davenport came off the bench to lead the Bearcats (2-2) with 14 points. DeJulius scored 11 and Tari Eason had 10.
No. 17 Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57: Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury and the Red Raiders beat the Islanders for Tech coach Chris Beard’s 100th victory with the program.
Freshman Micah Peavy and graduate transfer Marcus Santos-Silva, formerly of VCU, scored 12 points apiece for the Red Raiders (6-1), who never trailed after finding themselves behind with eight minutes to go before avoiding a major upset in their previous game against Abilene Christian.
Nolan Bertain scored 12 points and Simeon Fryer added 10 for the Islanders (1-5), who lost their fifth straight since winning their opener against Texas A&M International.
ACC men
Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63: Nate Laszewski scored 21 points as the Irish put the Wildcats into a historic first-half deficit, and Notre Dame held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, Ky.
Notre Dame used a 19-0 run in the first half to open a 33-9 lead and were up 48-26 at the half. It was the largest halftime deficit in a home game in Kentucky’s history.
Prentis Hubb scored 18 points for Notre Dame (2-3). Olivier Sarr led Kentucky (1-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Boston Jr., and Terrence Clarke added 14 points apiece.
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Miami 62: Caleb Catto scored 18 points, Dakota Rivers 15 and each hit key baskets as the Eagles upset the injury-plagued Hurricanes.
Catto and Rivers combined on nine 3-pointers as FGCU (3-1) poured in 13. Rivers finished with a career-high five 3s and the Eagles beat Miami for the first time since the 2012-13 season when both were Sweet 16 teams. Miami (3-1) lost guard Kameron McGusty and center Rodney Miller Jr. to leg injuries early in the game, leaving the Hurricanes with six healthy scholarship players.
Neither returned to the court, though McGusty threw in an inbounds pass with two seconds remaining. Miami begins Atlantic Coast Conference play against visiting Pittsburgh Wednesday.
No. 16 North Carolina 73, N.C. Central 67: Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Tar Heels stopped a two-game slide by holding off the Eagles.
Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels (4-2), and Andrew Platek finished with 11.
N.C. Central (1-3) scored the final nine points of the game. C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles, and Justin Whatley finished with 13. Nicolas Fennell had 11 points for N.C. Central, and foul-plagued Jamir Moultrie finished with 10 points.
Syracuse 101, Boston College 63: Alan Griffin drained six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, Bubby Boeheim passed his dad and coach on Syracuse’s career scoring list and the Orange routed the Eagles.
Griffin went 6 of 9 behind the arc and had five assists. Boeheim, a junior, finished with 17 points, pushing him past Jim Boeheim’s 745 from his career that finished in 1966. Jim Boeheim is in his 45th year as the Syracuse coach.
Joseph Girard III matched Griffin’s five 3-pointers and also had 17 points for the Orange (4-1), who went 16 of 31 behind the arc. James Karnik led the Eagles (1-5) with 20 points.
Pittsburgh 67, Gardner-Webb 50: Justin Champagnie scored 24 points and set career highs with 21 rebounds and five assists to help the Panthers beat the Bulldogs.
Champagnie is the 11th player in program history to have at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game for Pitt (4-1).
Gardner-Webb missed its first 18 shots from the field and was scoreless until Anthony Selden’s 3-pointer with 7:43 left in the half cut the Panthers’ lead to 14-3. The Bulldogs (0-2) closed within 25-18 before the end of the period but got no closer in the second half.
Xavier Johnson added 12 points for Pitt. Jaheam Cornwall had 13 points and Lance Terry added 10 for the Bulldogs.