College basketball roundup: Wildcats hand Longhorns first loss

AUSTIN, Texas — After opening the season in a Connecticut “bubble,” Villanova went down to Texas to get a big win.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64 Sunday, handing the Longhorns their first loss after a strong start.

It took some physical play against an experienced Texas lineup, some late free throws and some old-fashioned grit to close it out.

Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the win for the Wildcats (4-1). Jermaine Samuels, who sat out practice this week because of a sprained pinky on his right hand, collected a game-high 12 rebounds.

Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns (4-1). Ramey fouled out to send Gillespie to the line and he calmly stroked both shots to put the Wildcats up by four. After Coleman made a twisting layup, Gillespie was again back at the line and swished two more. Gillespie finished with 12 points.

Ramey made a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 before Villanova answered with a 3-pointer from Cole Swider with 1:58 to play and the Wildcats held the lead to the end.