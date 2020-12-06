College basketball roundup: Wildcats hand Longhorns first loss

AUSTIN, Texas — After opening the season in a Connecticut “bubble,” Villanova went down to Texas to get a big win.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore each scored 19 points and No. 12 Villanova held on late to beat No. 17 Texas 68-64 Sunday, handing the Longhorns their first loss after a strong start.
It took some physical play against an experienced Texas lineup, some late free throws and some old-fashioned grit to close it out.
Collin Gillespie made four free throws over the final 15 seconds to secure the win for the Wildcats (4-1). Jermaine Samuels, who sat out practice this week because of a sprained pinky on his right hand, collected a game-high 12 rebounds.
Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns (4-1). Ramey fouled out to send Gillespie to the line and he calmly stroked both shots to put the Wildcats up by four. After Coleman made a twisting layup, Gillespie was again back at the line and swished two more. Gillespie finished with 12 points.
Ramey made a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 before Villanova answered with a 3-pointer from Cole Swider with 1:58 to play and the Wildcats held the lead to the end.
Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62: Moses Wright scored 21 points and the Yellow Jackets recovered from a poor start to the season to beat the No. 20 Wildcats, giving Kentucky its third straight loss.
After opening the season with a win over Morehead State, the Wildcats (1-3) lost to Richmond and Kansas before seeing their losing streak stretched to three games.
Freshman Terrence Clarke had 22 points for Kentucky.
Georgia Tech (1-2) won with defense, with 15 steals leading to an overwhelming 33-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71: Miles McBride scored 17 points, Derek Culver had 14 and the No. 11 Mountaineers finished fast to beat the Hoyas in the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014.
Culver, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Mountaineers (4-1), was limited to just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Emmitt Matthews had 13 points and Taz Sherman added 12.
Culver nearly recorded his third double-double of the season in the second half alone with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Jahvon Blair led Georgetown (1-2) with 19 points while Jamorko Pickett added 11. Pickett tied it at 62 with a basket in the lane, but West Virginia ended the game on an 18-9 run.
State women
Old Dominion 81, VCU 76 (OT): The Monarchs (2-1) were fouled with 4 seconds remaining, and Victoria Morris converted both free throws, forcing overtime after the Rams (2-3) missed a shot that could have ended the game in regulation. Sarah Te-Bisasu led VCU with 18 points, while the Monarchs picked up a career-high 31 points from Victoria Morris. The Rams were a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line.
Richmond 72, William & Mary 55: The Spiders (3-1) used a 21-point second quarter to pull away from the Tribe (0-2), holding them at arm’s length the rest of the way. Richmond was led by Addie Budnik, who scored 23 points off the bench.
Starters Kate Klimkiewicz and Claire Hold both had 11 points, while Elaina Chapman added 11 rebounds. William & Mary was led by Sydney Wagner and Nyla Pollard, who scored 14 points each.
Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 39: The Hokies are an undefeated 5-0, and center Elizabeth Kitley has tallied a double-double in each of those victories. Aisha Sheppard added five 3-pointers to sink the Bulldogs (0-4). This is the fifth straight season Tech has opened 5-0.
James Madison 89, George Mason 70: The Dukes (3-1) were led by 30 points from Peyton McDaniel, and received 13 points each from Kiki Jefferson and Jamie Hazell to sink the the Patriots (2-2).