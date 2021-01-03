College hoops roundup: Gophers down Buckeyes

MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers standout junior Marcus Carr taking his first shot attempt of the game with 7:22 left in the first half Sunday wasn’t the new offensive game plan Richard Pitino had in mind for his basketball team.
The Big Ten’s third leading scorer got his teammates involved early, but Carr eventually just couldn’t find many good shots against Ohio State’s swarming defense.
Carr’s slow start wasn’t the worst thing to happen.
The No. 21 Gophers found another go-to guy with 7-footer Liam Robbins scoring 16 of his 27 points in the first half to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 77-60 victory against the No. 25 Buckeyes at Williams Arena.
Robbins, a Drake transfer, came 2 points away from tying his career-high 29 points against Loyola-Chicago last season.
Carr finished with 15 points for the Gophers (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten). Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3) with 21 points.
Georgia Tech 70, Wake Forest 54: Jose Alvarado scored 25 points, Michael Devoe added 17, and the Yellow Jackets cruised to their fourth straight win with a victory over the Demon Deacons.
Alvarado made his first five shots after halftime, scoring 15 points during Georgia Tech’s 17-6 run to open the period. Devoe was 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half when the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-1 ACC) led by as many as 17 and went into the break ahead 35-21.
Isaiah Mucius had 21 points and Ody Oguama scored 14 for the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1), who were playing their second game after missing nearly a month of the season due to COVID-19 postponements and cancellations.
State men
Hofstra 82, William & Mary 73: Luke Loewe scored 24 points and added six assists to continue his hot start to the season, but it wasn’t enough for the host Tribe as they fell to the defending CAA champion Pride.
W&M (2-5, 0-2 CAA) scored 38 points in the paint and shot 39.1% from the field. But Hofstra (6-3, 2-0) was more efficient offensively, shooting 46.9% from the floor as a team.
Quinn Blair scored 17 and for the Tribe, and Connor Kochera had 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Ray led the Pride with 21 points.