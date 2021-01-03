College hoops roundup: Gophers down Buckeyes

MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers standout junior Marcus Carr taking his first shot attempt of the game with 7:22 left in the first half Sunday wasn’t the new offensive game plan Richard Pitino had in mind for his basketball team.

The Big Ten’s third leading scorer got his teammates involved early, but Carr eventually just couldn’t find many good shots against Ohio State’s swarming defense.

Carr’s slow start wasn’t the worst thing to happen.

The No. 21 Gophers found another go-to guy with 7-footer Liam Robbins scoring 16 of his 27 points in the first half to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks in a 77-60 victory against the No. 25 Buckeyes at Williams Arena.

Robbins, a Drake transfer, came 2 points away from tying his career-high 29 points against Loyola-Chicago last season.

Carr finished with 15 points for the Gophers (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten). Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3) with 21 points.

Georgia Tech 70, Wake Forest 54: Jose Alvarado scored 25 points, Michael Devoe added 17, and the Yellow Jackets cruised to their fourth straight win with a victory over the Demon Deacons.