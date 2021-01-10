College hoops roundup: Iowa, Garza avenge loss to Minesota

J.J. Matthews had 21 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Morgan State Sunday in Norfolk.
Jalen Hawkins had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (5-4, 1-1 MEAC). Devante Carter added 12 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points. De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-3, 1-1).
Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48: Dravon Mangum had 16 points as the Highlanders romped past the host Buccaneers.
Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (8-6, 7-1 Big South), which won its fourth straight game. Chyree Walker added nine rebounds. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-9, 0-6).
Longwood 78, Campbell 69: DeShaun Wade scored 22 points to lead the Lancers past the Camels in Farmville.
Juan Munoz added 16 points and 6 assists for Longwood (3-11, 2-6 Big South). For Campbell (6-7, 2-4), Jordan Whitfield led all scorers with 23.
UNC Asheville 85, Hampton 77: Jamon Battle and Trent Stephney combined for 34 points, and the visiting Bulldogs defeated the Pirates.
Battle matched his career high with 18 points while Stephney scored a career-best 16 points. LJ Thorpe added 17 points for UNC-Asheville (5-6, 4-2 Big South). Davion Warren had 22 points and eight rebounds for Hampton (5-8, 4-4). Chris Shelton added 15 points.
State women
VCU 69, St. Bonaventure 67: Playing in their second overtime game in three days, the visiting Rams survived 10 lead changes to outlast the Bonnies.
Sydnei Archie led VCU (5-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10) with 17 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. Tera Reed added 15 points and 7 rebounds. Tori Harris led St. Bonaventure (1-6, 0-4) with 18 points.
Richmond 80, Duquesne 78: The Spiders shot a season-high 50% (13 of 26) from 3-point range to race past the host Dukes.
Addie Budnik led UR (5-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10) with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks. Megan McConnell scored 18 for Duquesne (2-6, 1-3) and dished out 6 assists.
Georgia Tech 56, Virginia Tech 54: Despite Aisha Sheppard’s game-high 20 points, the Hokies fell to the host Yellow Jackets.
Sheppard made four 3-pointers, but Virginia Tech (6-4, 1-4 ACC) did not have another player score in double figures. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (6-3, 4-2) with 17 points.