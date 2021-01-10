College hoops roundup: Iowa, Garza avenge loss to Minesota

J.J. Matthews had 21 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Morgan State Sunday in Norfolk.

Jalen Hawkins had 13 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (5-4, 1-1 MEAC). Devante Carter added 12 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points. De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-3, 1-1).

Radford 68, Charleston Southern 48: Dravon Mangum had 16 points as the Highlanders romped past the host Buccaneers.

Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (8-6, 7-1 Big South), which won its fourth straight game. Chyree Walker added nine rebounds. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-9, 0-6).

Longwood 78, Campbell 69: DeShaun Wade scored 22 points to lead the Lancers past the Camels in Farmville.

Juan Munoz added 16 points and 6 assists for Longwood (3-11, 2-6 Big South). For Campbell (6-7, 2-4), Jordan Whitfield led all scorers with 23.

UNC Asheville 85, Hampton 77: Jamon Battle and Trent Stephney combined for 34 points, and the visiting Bulldogs defeated the Pirates.