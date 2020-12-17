College notes: Democratic lawmakers introduce NCAA reform bill

A bill introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation, including a share of the revenue generated by their sports, and create a federal commission to oversee college athletics.
The College Athletes Bill of Rights is sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). If passed, it could wreak havoc on the NCAA’s ability to govern intercollegiate athletics and the association’s model for amateurism.
The announcement of the bill comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to review a court ruling the NCAA says blurs the “line between student-athletes and professionals” by removing caps on certain compensation that major college football and basketball players can receive.
The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it works toward permitting athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals, while also trying to fend off myriad state-level bills that would undercut any attempt to create uniform rules for competing schools.
Last week, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to be paid for their names, images and likenesses, with oversight from the Federal Trade Commission. The bill also protects the NCAA from future antitrust challenges to its compensation rules.
Booker and Blumenthal’s bill, however, goes way beyond NIL rights for athletes and is not nearly as NCAA-friendly. The legislation would allow college athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses with minimal restrictions, through either individual or group licensing deals.
It would also require schools to share 50% of the profit from their revenue-generating sports such as football and basketball with the athletes who play them, after the cost of scholarships are deducted.
Purdue fires defensive coordinator
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm fired defensive coordinator Bob Diaco just one season after he was hired. Diaco signed a two-year deal after last season and the school still owes him $625,000, a number that could shrink if he finds another job, according to The Lafayette Journal & Courier.
While the Boilermakers (2-4 Big Ten) finished in the middle of the conference pack in most defensive categories, they had a league-low five sacks.
Maryland cancels season finale
For the second time in as many months, the Maryland football team canceled a home game against Big Ten foe Michigan State because of another coronavirus outbreak within the program.
The cancellation of Saturday’s game at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md., mirrors a similar announcement on Nov. 19 when the Terps had to back out of a game scheduled for Nov. 21 against the Spartans due to an increase in the number of players and staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Indiana’s Allen sweeps awards
Indiana’s Tom Allen swept the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards, getting picked by the coaches and media in separate votes.
The seventh-ranked Hoosiers (6-1) are second in the Big Ten East and enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They would be playing in the conference championship game Saturday had administrators not voted to drop the six-game requirement, clearing the way for Ohio State to play.
Allen was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. Allen is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields took Offensive Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. Iowa lineman Daviyon Nixon was announced Wednesday as the Defensive Player of the Year.
BC tight end going pro
Junior Hunter Long, who led all tight ends in yards receiving and catches this season, has declared his eligibility for the NFL draft. A New Hampshire native, Long finished with 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. His 57 receptions in 2020 is second in school history only to Pete Mitchell’s 66 in 1993. Long also totaled 685 yards and five touchdowns this year to help the Eagles finish their season at 6-5.
UCLA to decline bowl invitation if eligible
After mulling the benefits and drawbacks of possibly participating in a bowl game for the first time since 2017, UCLA has decided to decline an invitation even if the Bruins beat Stanford on Saturday to gain postseason eligibility.
Army, Air Force
to play in Texas
Army and Air Force will play at a neutral site for the first time in more than a half-century when the rivalry game moves next year to the Texas Rangers baseball stadium that hosted the last World Series.
The service academies said Thursday they plan to play their 2021 and 2022 matchups at Globe Life Field, the stadium with a retractable roof that opened this year. The first Commander Classic will be played next Nov. 6.
Gators cancel 3 games as Johnson recovers
Florida basketball star and Norfolk native Keyontae Johnson continues to make “encouraging progress” since his frightening collapse last Saturday at Florida State, Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin announced Thursday.
UF has decided to postpone three upcoming games while Johnson recovers and continues to undergo extensive tests at UF Health to determine the cause of events that ended with the 21-year-old in a medically induced coma in a Tallahassee hospital.
Coach Mike White‘s team will not host games scheduled against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison next Tuesday.