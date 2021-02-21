College roundup for February 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a virtually empty Value City Arena, the matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State in February looked more like an intense NCAA Tournament game in March: good shooting, timely 3-pointers, fierce play under the rim, few mistakes and some late drama.
After six ties in the second half, Michigan pulled away in the final minutes and then held off Ohio State 92-87 Sunday in a meeting that showcased two teams aiming for No. 1 seeds next month.
Michigan (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) had pulled away and led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes (18-5, 12-5) within three points with 3 seconds to go.
Ohio State was forced to foul, and Eli Brooks hit both of his free throws to seal Michigan’s fifth straight win, a run that came around a three-week break due to COVID-19 issues.
No. 6 Houston 92, Cincinnati 52: Quentin Grimes had 20 points and 8 rebounds, and the Cougars used a big first half to roll past the Bearcats.
Tramon Mark scored 12 points for Houston (18-3, 12-3 American). Jeremiah Davenport scored 11 points and Tari Eason added 10 points for the Bearcats (7-8, 5-5), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati shot 30%.
No. 11 Iowa 74, Penn State 68: Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, and the Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions.
Garza has 2,126 points for Iowa, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89. Garza scored 12 points in the first half to get within a point of Marble and passed the mark with a layup at the 8:18 mark of the second half.
Garza also had 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. It was the fourth consecutive win for Iowa (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten).
Penn State (7-12, 4-11) went six minutes without a point in the second half.
No. 21 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51: Micah Potter scored 19 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Badgers past the host Wildcats.
Wisconsin (16-9, 10-7 Big 10) outscored Northwestern (6-14, 3-13) in bench points, and converted 14 Wildcats turnovers into 21 points.
State women
Virginia Tech 76, Syracuse 68: Aisha Sheppard scored 23 points to go along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds and the Hokies (12-7, 7-7 ACC) shot 50% from the field to down the Orange (11-6, 8-6) in Cassell Coliseum. The win was Tech’s fifth straight.
College baseball
- Virginia 4, UConn 2
- Virginia Tech 3-9, Kent State 1-2
- UNC Wilmington 4-9, VCU 1-5