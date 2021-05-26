Glen Allen hires former assistant Drew Manton as next boys basketball coach

Glen Allen announced last week it has elevated assistant boys basketball coach Drew Manton to lead the Jaguars program after former head coach Matt McKeag announced his resignation in March.

Manton has been at Glen Allen for the past four years working under McKeag. He was previously the head junior varsity coach at J.R. Tucker, and before that an assistant at Collegiate. This is Manton's first varsity head coaching job.

"I've been bouncing around, but I think I've found a home in Glen Allen now," Manton said.

First on the agenda is getting kids back into the gym and excited for the season after the Jaguars sat out this past winter sports season with the rest of Henrico, Manton said. Building relationships with the incoming underclassmen is key as well, after virtual learning over the past year made becoming accustomed to new names and faces difficult.

Manton played at and graduated from Osbourne Park High in Manassas before attending Virginia Commonwealth. Since his high school days, Manton always wanted to get into coaching. So when he was only about 20 years old, Manton, now 33, reached out to former Collegiate coach Alex Peavey, and started his journey as an assistant.

Coach McKeag is one of a few mentors Manton has learned from over the years, he said.