Henrico hires former UMASS Lowell, Bucknell assistant Nick Leonardelli as boys basketball coach

"Basketball in Richmond is a pretty big deal, it's a really passionate city for basketball," he said. "And that goes both on the high school level, the college level, everywhere around. And I've gotten a chance to experience that in my number of trips down there."

Leonardelli is still in Massachusetts, but has met a number of people in and around his future program via Zoom. He immediately felt comfortable with Henrico AD Rob Welch and principal Karin Castillo-Rose, impressions that further endeared him to the Warriors community. Leonardelli thanked the entire Warriors search committee for giving him the opportunity.

"Them making me feel comfortable was a big part of it. I'm really excited to get to know the players and parents, the rest of the coaches, the other teachers and community members," Leonardelli said. "I just can't wait to get on the court, interact with the players on a daily basis and start to shape our team for next year."

Leonardelli has spent eight years at UMASS Lowell, which had just begun its transition from Division II to DI when he arrived. He spent two seasons at Bucknell, in which time the Bison set a two-year school record with 53 wins and won a pair of Patriot League regular-season titles.