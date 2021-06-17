Henrico hires former UMASS Lowell, Bucknell assistant Nick Leonardelli as boys basketball coach

Henrico has hired Nick Leonardelli, a former assistant at UMASS Lowell and director of basketball operations at Bucknell, to coach its boys basketball program, the school announced Thursday.
He takes over for Vance Harmon, who is moving to his alma mater at Douglas Freeman to become the activities director.
In 18 seasons at Henrico, Harmon’s teams won two state championships (2013 and 2015), had a state runner-up finish (2014) and made six state appearances. Harmon also was the head coach at J.R. Tucker for two seasons.
Leonardelli's wife, Sarah, went to and taught at Collegiate and grew up in the area, and the two got married here. The family's Richmond roots helped draw the college coach, who has been a part of Division I, II and III programs, to the high school sidelines.
"When the job became available, it was immediately attractive because of the success they've had over the last two decades under Coach Harmon," Leonardelli said.
"I was very familiar with the program, had always heard about it. Anytime I was down in the Richmond area, it was always highly spoken of. So right away it hit name recognition with me."
Leonardelli's wife's family still lives in the area, so he's no stranger to the Richmond basketball scene. Local passion for the game was another factor in his decision to take the job.
"Basketball in Richmond is a pretty big deal, it's a really passionate city for basketball," he said. "And that goes both on the high school level, the college level, everywhere around. And I've gotten a chance to experience that in my number of trips down there."
Leonardelli is still in Massachusetts, but has met a number of people in and around his future program via Zoom. He immediately felt comfortable with Henrico AD Rob Welch and principal Karin Castillo-Rose, impressions that further endeared him to the Warriors community. Leonardelli thanked the entire Warriors search committee for giving him the opportunity.
"Them making me feel comfortable was a big part of it. I'm really excited to get to know the players and parents, the rest of the coaches, the other teachers and community members," Leonardelli said. "I just can't wait to get on the court, interact with the players on a daily basis and start to shape our team for next year."
Leonardelli has spent eight years at UMASS Lowell, which had just begun its transition from Division II to DI when he arrived. He spent two seasons at Bucknell, in which time the Bison set a two-year school record with 53 wins and won a pair of Patriot League regular-season titles.
The Mendham, NJ native played at Dickinson College, and has also had coaching stops at St. Michael's College in Burlington, Vt.; St. Lawrence University in New York; and was a graduate assistant at Rutgers-Newark. He was initially inspired to enter the coaching profession by his high school coach Jim Baglin at West Morris Mendham High. Baglin, one of New Jersey's all-time winningest coaches, won state titles in 2000 and 2010 while going 708-215 over 35 years of coaching en route to the NJSIAA Hall of Fame.
"I just had an incredible experience playing for him [Baglin]," Leonardelli said.
"And he's still somebody who is very important to me to this day. So I initially felt that's what I wanted to do, and then I was encouraged by a few people in the coaching community. ... Some of those first feelings started to come back to me in the last year or so about teaching and coaching in high school and the impact you can have over those formative years is really important because somebody once did that for me."
