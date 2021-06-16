Hermitage RB James commits to Emory & Henry; Huguenot football coach steps down

Hermitage senior running back Nigel James, the area’s leading rusher this past spring season, announced his commitment to Emory & Henry College last week.

In seven games for the Panthers, who lost to Manchester in the Class 5, Region B semifinal, James carried 136 times for 1,470 yards and 21 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound back was named the 5B offensive player of the year. He’ll join a Wasps outfit that won its three regular-season contests this spring before falling to Randolph-Macon 13-10 in the ODAC championship game.

Huguenot's Hayes takes college gig

Addison Hayes, the football coach at Huguenot since 2019, announced last week he’s stepping down to become the offensive line coach at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Fla.

“It was a blessing to coach and teach [at Huguenot] for the last three years,” Hayes wrote on Twitter. “It was not an easy decision to make but we all have to make tough decisions in life. I believe the program will continue to grow and be that force it once was. I love you all!”

The Falcons went 6-5 in 2019, Hayes’ one season at the helm. Huguenot did not have a spring season as Richmond Public Schools chose not to compete because of the pandemic.