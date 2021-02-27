Hokies rout Demon Deacons

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team’s first game back from a long layoff was not pretty.

But Tech’s second game back was a much different story.

The 16th-ranked Hokies sizzled in an 84-46 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

The 38-point margin of victory was Tech’s most lopsided ACC win ever, eclipsing a 94-65 rout of Wake in January 2011.

“We haven’t really beat anyone super badly … so we just wanted to try to put our foot on their necks as soon as possible,” said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 23 points and eight rebounds.

The Hokies bounced back from Tuesday’s 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech.

“Defensively, we talked and communicated everything better,” Aluma said.

Tuesday’s loss was the first time the Hokies had played since Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 issues. The layoff took a toll on the Hokies, who turned the ball over 22 times and shot just 41.3% from the field in that defeat. The 53-point outing was Tech’s lowest output of the season.