Hokies rout Demon Deacons

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team’s first game back from a long layoff was not pretty.
But Tech’s second game back was a much different story.
The 16th-ranked Hokies sizzled in an 84-46 rout of Wake Forest on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
The 38-point margin of victory was Tech’s most lopsided ACC win ever, eclipsing a 94-65 rout of Wake in January 2011.
“We haven’t really beat anyone super badly … so we just wanted to try to put our foot on their necks as soon as possible,” said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 23 points and eight rebounds.
The Hokies bounced back from Tuesday’s 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech.
“Defensively, we talked and communicated everything better,” Aluma said.
Tuesday’s loss was the first time the Hokies had played since Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 issues. The layoff took a toll on the Hokies, who turned the ball over 22 times and shot just 41.3% from the field in that defeat. The 53-point outing was Tech’s lowest output of the season.
“We didn’t play very well [Tuesday],” Tech coach Mike Young said. “The people in that locker room … were disappointed in themselves. They were disappointed with one another and bound and determined to bounce back on Thursday [in practice] … and make it right, get better. They did.”
The Hokies, who led from the opening basket, were much sharper on Saturday.
“We had really good ball movement, player movement,” Young said. “Nineteen assists on 31 makes; only nine turnovers. We really, really needed to have that kind of game defensively, where we were dynamic. Everything was contested. They felt our team.”
Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) remained in third place in the ACC. Tech, which has two regular-season games left, remains on track to earn a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
“We’ve got a lot on the line,” Young said.
The Hokies scored 49 points in the first half — their best first-half output since they rang up 50 against Maryland-Eastern Shore in December 2018.
Tech shot 67.9% from the field in the first half.
“Body language was so good, just a crispness to our passing and our cutting,” Young said.
Aluma was 9 of 11 from the field in the game, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range.
Tyrece Radford had 15 points for Tech, while Nahiem Alleyne added 13 points.
Tech shot 53.4% from the field — its best field-goal percentage in an ACC game in four years. Tech was 13 of 24 (54.2%) from 3-point range.
Wake (6-13, 3-13) lost to Tech for the second time this season and for the sixth straight time in the series.
The Demon Deacons shot just 27.8% from the field. Virginia Tech blocked 10 shots.
Tech jumped to a 19-6 lead with 10:47 left in the first half. Aluma had 10 of those 19 points.
The lead grew to 35-17 with 6:05 left in the half. Tech was shooting an eye-popping 83.3% from the field (15 of 18) at that point.
Virginia Tech led 49-22 at halftime.
Jalen Cone missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Young hopes Cone will be back for the ACC Tournament.
Tech reserve Cordell Pemsl played in his second straight game after having been out since late December with a back injury.
Bede and Pemsl were honored in a pregame Senior Day ceremony Saturday, although Tech still has one home game left.
The NCAA has granted all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an extra year of eligibility. Pemsl, an Iowa graduate transfer, has not yet decided whether to return to college next season or not. Point guard Wabissa Bede has not decided, either.
FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Mucius 31 2-7 0-2 2-5 1 1 6
Oguama 20 0-4 1-2 3-7 0 3 1
Antonio 29 4-9 0-0 0-3 1 0 12
DuBose 16 2-5 2-4 1-4 0 2 6
D.Williamson 26 1-7 0-0 0-2 4 0 2
Massoud 21 2-6 2-3 0-2 0 2 8
Whitt 18 2-7 0-0 0-2 2 1 5
Adams 14 1-4 1-2 0-0 1 1 3
Neath 13 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Johnson 7 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Okpomo 4 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Wilkins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-55 6-13 8-30 9 14 46
Percentages: FG .273, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Antonio 4-9, Massoud 2-4, Mucius 2-5, Whitt 1-3, Neath 1-5, DuBose 0-1, Johnson 0-1, D.Williamson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Antonio, Mucius, Oguama). Turnovers: 17 (Whitt 5, Massoud 3, DuBose 2, Oguama 2, Antonio, D.Williamson, Johnson, Neath, Okpomo). Steals: 2 (D.Williamson, Whitt).
FG FT Reb
VA. TECH M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Aluma 20 9-11 0-0 2-8 1 0 23
Mutts 24 3-7 2-2 0-5 2 1 9
Alleyne 28 4-8 2-2 0-5 5 3 13
Bede 23 2-4 0-0 0-1 5 4 5
Radford 28 5-7 3-5 3-6 2 2 15
Cattoor 25 0-5 0-0 0-2 2 1 0
N’Guessan 20 3-5 2-5 1-5 0 1 8
Bamisile 15 3-7 0-0 0-2 1 1 7
Pemsl 9 2-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 4
Ojiako 8 0-2 0-2 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 31-58 9-16 6-36 19 14 84
Percentages: FG .534, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Aluma 5-5, Alleyne 3-6, Radford 2-2, Bede 1-1, Mutts 1-2, Bamisile 1-3, N’Guessan 0-1, Cattoor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Cattoor 3, Aluma 2, Ojiako 2, Mutts, N’Guessan, Pemsl). Turnovers: 9 (Alleyne 3, Mutts 2, Aluma, Bede, Cattoor, Ojiako). Steals: 9 (Cattoor 2, Mutts 2, N’Guessan 2, Aluma, Bamisile, Radford).
Wake Forest 22 24 — 46
Virginia Tech 49 35 — 84
A—250 (10,052).