Longtime Benedictine basketball coach Mark Royster stepping down after 26 seasons

Mark Royster walked into the gymnasium at Benedictine one day, where legendary boys basketball coach Warren Rutledge asked him if he’d like to help coach his team.
Royster, who’d never envisioned himself on the sidelines, went home and talked to his wife about the opportunity. The next day, he was the head coach of the ninth-grade team. And after 26 seasons coaching in the Cadets program, the school said on Tuesday that Royster, an assistant for more than 20 years before taking the head coaching job in 2018, is stepping back.
“I’ve had a fantastic time coaching, and it just felt like the right time to get out for me,” he said. “I’m happy with my decision because of the experiences I had doing the job.”
A 1983 graduate, Royster played for Rutledge, the winningest high school basketball coach in Virginia history. During his playing days, Royster won four consecutive state Catholic championships. Memories of his teammates are what stick out to Royster most about that time, in addition to raucous game environments where “you couldn’t move in the gym” and smoke hung in the rafters.
“We had such a close-knit group,” Royster said. “We went into school thinking about, knowing we were going to win championships.”
Royster served as an assistant under Rutledge, and a handful of Cadets coaches after him. In those years, the team won state Catholic titles in 1999 and 2000, as well as VISAA crowns in 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2013. In 2018, Royster became the first graduate to be named head coach of the boys basketball program in the school’s 107-year history.
Royster has a long list of cherished memories coaching in the program: his two sons playing for him; his family coming to games and traveling with him; his wife’s constant support; beating No. 1-ranked Oak Hill at the Robins Center; losing to Oak Hill the year before, when the line of cars went back to Three Chopt Road and police had to escort Benedictine’s bus through the throng; and countless more.
“There’s so many memories, really, the memories come to me from the players, the kids are all great in their own way,” Royster said before reeling off a list of his players, from the Burgess brothers to Ed Davis, Nick Coppola and many others.
In the immediate future, Royster hopes to take a step back, gain a different perspective and take a much-needed break after a taxing year of coaching through the pandemic.
“Give Benedictine credit, we were able to play, a lot of schools weren’t fortunate enough to play,” Royster said. “But with that came the grind of the COVID regulations, all the stuff that goes with COVID. It was mentally draining, that went for everybody.”
Royster also served on the committee that helped design the new McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, and led the Cadets to victory in the facility’s inaugural contest this past December. Benedictine finished the season 7-5.
He said running out of the tunnel for the Cadets’ first game in the pavilion is a memory he’ll cherish forever, but also a bittersweet experience because his seniors were denied the opportunity to play in front of a full house.
“It was bittersweet not having that place filled for these kids to play in,” Royster said. “Especially my seniors.”
He plans to remain closely involved with the Benedictine community, and hopes to cheer on his Cadets from the stands in a packed McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion next season. Royster was emotional talking about what the past 26 years have meant to him.
“I just want all the alumni, my classmates, my fellow coaches and the players to know the last 26 years was for them,” he said.
