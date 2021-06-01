Longtime Benedictine basketball coach Mark Royster stepping down after 26 seasons

Royster has a long list of cherished memories coaching in the program: his two sons playing for him; his family coming to games and traveling with him; his wife’s constant support; beating No. 1-ranked Oak Hill at the Robins Center; losing to Oak Hill the year before, when the line of cars went back to Three Chopt Road and police had to escort Benedictine’s bus through the throng; and countless more.

“There’s so many memories, really, the memories come to me from the players, the kids are all great in their own way,” Royster said before reeling off a list of his players, from the Burgess brothers to Ed Davis, Nick Coppola and many others.

In the immediate future, Royster hopes to take a step back, gain a different perspective and take a much-needed break after a taxing year of coaching through the pandemic.

“Give Benedictine credit, we were able to play, a lot of schools weren’t fortunate enough to play,” Royster said. “But with that came the grind of the COVID regulations, all the stuff that goes with COVID. It was mentally draining, that went for everybody.”

Royster also served on the committee that helped design the new McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, and led the Cadets to victory in the facility’s inaugural contest this past December. Benedictine finished the season 7-5.