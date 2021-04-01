 Skip to main content
Midlothian girls basketball coach Adam Layton stepping down
Midlothian girls basketball coach Adam Layton stepping down

20210116_SPO_MONACANMIDLO_JM02

Midlothian’s Madison Fath (left) maneuvered past Lilly Hoy (right) of Monacan during Thursday night’s game. Fath led the Trojans with 16 points in their win.

 Joe Mahoney./Times-Dispatch/

Midlothian girls basketball coach Adam Layton, who led the Trojans to 126 wins over nine seasons, announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down.

Layton won a regional title and led Midlo to two state tournament appearances while at the helm.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity to lead the program over the last nine year," Layton said. "It's been outstanding to work with the players and their families. I truly feel like they are a part of my family."

Layton's two sons are 6 and 10, he plans to spend more time at their events. He'll remain involved in the Midlothian athletic community as the Trojans' softball coach.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

