Midlothian hires Ashley Brown as new girls basketball head coach

Midlothian girls basketball has hired former junior varsity coach and varsity assistant Ashley Brown to lead the Trojans program after former coach Adam Layton announced in late March he was stepping down.

Layton, who won a regional title and led Midlo to two state tournament appearances and 126 wins over nine seasons, moved on to lead the softball program.

Brown has worked with the girls basketball program for eight years, and is finishing her first year teaching history at Midlothian after spending time at Carver Middle School.

"She's excited about taking over the program and excited to work with the young ladies," said Trojans AD Shea Collins.

"She has an awesome relationship with the players. ... We are excited to welcome her and know that she will continue to coach and impact the ladies in the program."

Jeremiah Curtis served as Brown's assistant last year, he'll take over the JV program. Midlothian went 7-5 this season and reached the Region 5B championship game, where the Trojans lost to L.C. Bird 49-41.