More movement is aim for VCU on offense coming out of Saint Peter's season opener

The No. 1 reason why the Rams have to have better ball movement, Rhoades discussed, is because of the skillsets present within the roster. There’s more slashers and shot makers than there are off-the-dribble shot creators.

So Rhoades would prefer if VCU avoided the kind of lulls when players do more standing and holding the ball and less cutting and passing.

“KeShawn [Curry] might not be a guy that's going to be so creative. But if it's a long closeout, he's such a ripper with the ball,” Rhoades said. “Vince [Williams] is the same way. Josh [Banks]. You're going to have to run at Josh, because he can make an open shot. Marcus [Tsohonis] is the same way.”

What VCU strives for is get the ball inside, then work it out from there — the more paint touches the better.

The Rams demonstrated it at times, but it slowed as the game went on.

"That's our main focus, paint touches,” Curry said. “We're better off of two paint touches, instead of no paint touches. ... We're better off one paint touch, two paint touches, three paint touches. And that's been an emphasis since I've been here."