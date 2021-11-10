More movement is aim for VCU on offense coming out of Saint Peter's season opener

VCU coach Mike Rhoades knows the Rams are capable of the type of offensive execution the program desires.
There was perhaps no better proof than what came two and a half weeks ago, against what’s perennially one of the top defensive units in the country: UVA.
In a closed-door scrimmage against the Cavaliers on Oct. 23, Rhoades saw his group perform to principle, executing plays out of the Rams’ motion system. Getting the ball downhill and moving it around. And scoring efficiently.
“And we did it against an elite ... defensive team,” he said.
But in Tuesday’s 57-54 win over visiting Saint Peter’s at the Siegel Center there were moments of stagnation that hurt, particularly down the stretch. VCU went a span of 7:01 without a field goal in the final minutes, a period during which the Peacocks pecked away at a 7-point lead to take an advantage of their own with 1:59 to play.
It’s something the Rams simply have to continue to get better at, Rhoades said.
"You got to move the ball, the ball stuck. ... We were waiting,” Rhoades said. “Every time you hold the ball, the defense resets. So it's hard. It's harder to get downhill. It's harder to reverse the ball. Defense can run through passes.”
VCU, against Saint Peter’s, shot 43.5% (10 of 23) in the first half, and carried a 31-23 halftime lead. It then shot 40% (8 of 20) in the second half, when it was outscored 31-26.
The No. 1 reason why the Rams have to have better ball movement, Rhoades discussed, is because of the skillsets present within the roster. There’s more slashers and shot makers than there are off-the-dribble shot creators.
So Rhoades would prefer if VCU avoided the kind of lulls when players do more standing and holding the ball and less cutting and passing.
“KeShawn [Curry] might not be a guy that's going to be so creative. But if it's a long closeout, he's such a ripper with the ball,” Rhoades said. “Vince [Williams] is the same way. Josh [Banks]. You're going to have to run at Josh, because he can make an open shot. Marcus [Tsohonis] is the same way.”
What VCU strives for is get the ball inside, then work it out from there — the more paint touches the better.
The Rams demonstrated it at times, but it slowed as the game went on.
"That's our main focus, paint touches,” Curry said. “We're better off of two paint touches, instead of no paint touches. ... We're better off one paint touch, two paint touches, three paint touches. And that's been an emphasis since I've been here."
Off the paint touches, followed by kick outs, VCU can more effectively create the kind of catch-and-shoot 3-point looks that tend to be more advantageous.
The Rams, on Tuesday, shot 2 of 14 from deep, including 0 of 5 in the second half.
“The way you get going from behind the 3 is you take good ones,” Rhoades said. “Not take tough ones, or fast ones. One reason we were 2 of 14 from 3 [Tuesday] is we shot a lot of quick ones and bad ones.”
Still, VCU survived — perhaps its most important play on the offensive end was its most improbable one. With 25 seconds left and the Rams down 1, Hason Ward tipped a Williams miss.
The ball went straight up in the air, then careened off the backboard and in to put VCU back in front for good.
It was a win. But now the task will be to bring more of what Rhoades saw behind closed doors at UVA out when it really counts.
“When the lights go on sometimes the ball sticks, and we got to break those habits,” Rhoades said. “We will."