Mutts returns, leads Hokies in rout of Mountain Hawks

BLACKSBURG — After watching Monday’s season opener from the bench, Justyn Mutts was able to make a more tangible contribution to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team Thursday.

Mutts had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his season debut to help the Hokies cruise past Lehigh 78-52 at Cassell Coliseum.

“It felt amazing, just to be out there in front of the Hokie Nation again, playing with my teammates,” Mutts said. “I was excited to get out there.”

The power forward had to watch Monday’s opener from the bench because of a one-game, NCAA-mandated suspension for participating in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine in April after he declared for the NBA draft. The NCAA had not certified that combine for draft prospects who were maintaining their college eligibility.

“I had a full understanding [before the combine] of what could happen, of the possibility that I might have to sit out a game or two,” he said. “I had that conversation with my coaches as well. They were aware before I made that decision and they were encouraging me to do it as well, just for the full experience of that. I didn’t know if I was going to come back or not, so to hold myself back from that would be doing myself a disservice. I would do it again.”

Mutts wound up deciding in early June to withdraw from the draft and return to Virginia Tech for a sixth year of college.

Mutts led the Hokies in assists, rebounds and steals Thursday.

“He had a heck of a game,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “Every time the ball’s in his hands, something positive happens. Why anybody in the world would double him is beyond me. You double him because he’s just going to crush whoever’s guarding him. But as soon as you double him, he makes the easiest, most routine [pass] … for a lay-in as he did tonight or on the other side for a made 3.”

“I want teams to keep doubling me,” Mutts said. “I like it because I’m a pass-first guy.”

Young said Mutts is a “remarkable defensive player.”

“Whether it’s their point guard, whether it’s their two-guard, their [center], he just guards everything,” Young said. “He’s just so responsible and he takes a lot of pride in it.

“He’s a special, special player.”

Without Mutts, the Hokies (2-0) still beat Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Delaware State 95-57 on Monday.

“Being on the bench that game was a lot of fun, … picking up tips and tricks from our coaches,” he said. “I saw what I could do on the court to be beneficial, just being a facilitator, trying to get the ball moving a little bit more, talking on defense.”

Young had not been thrilled with the team’s defense Monday. He was happier with the defense Thursday.

“We had a couple [players] that were encouraged to play better defensively and I think that they did,” he said.

The Mountain Hawks (0-2) shot just 36.5% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range.

Tech sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla tied his career high with 20 points, even though he was only 1 of 5 from 3-point range. He was 9 of 17 from the field.

“I don’t think my shot was really falling,” Pedulla said. “But … I kind of got to those spots in the paint, just playing off 2 feet instead of trying to force something downhill or force a tough finish.”

Mutts was not the only starting post player who played well for the Hokies on Thursday.

Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile, who had 30 points in his Tech debut Monday, had 11 points and eight rebounds Thursday.

Mutts had five points and Basile had four points to give the Hokies a 9-0 lead Thursday. The Hokies led the rest of the way.

Patriot League member Lehigh trailed 43-25 at halftime.

The Hokies shot 52.5% from the field in the win. Tech won despite making just five of its 18 3-point attempts (27.8%).

“Lehigh does a good job of taking that [3-pointer] away from you,” Young said. “Consequently, we were able to put the ball in the post.”

Evan Taylor, who had 20 points for Lehigh in the team’s 90-72 loss at Syracuse on Monday, was just 2 of 9 from the field Thursday. Young praised the job Hunter Cattoor did guarding Taylor.