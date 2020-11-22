NBA roundup: Jazz ink Mitchell to max deal

Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt in the Raptors’ clinching Game 6 victory of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The 24-year-old Oubre is coming off a season in which he averaged career bests of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over 56 games — 55 starts — for the Phoenix Suns. He also added 1.5 assists and 1.27 steals in 34.5 minutes. Oubre ended up with the Thunder on Monday night in the trade that sent Chris Paul to Phoenix.

The Warriors are also signing shooting guard Kent Bazemore, a former Old Dominion standout, to a one-year deal as they continue to add wing depth in the wake of Thompson’s injury.

Bazemore, 31, is a career 35.1% 3-point shooter who can defend multiple positions and play a reliable role off the bench. After beginning his career in Golden State in 2012, Bazemore emerged a key rotation player during a five-year stint with the Hawks (2014-19). He played last season in Portland and Sacramento, and averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25 games for the Kings.