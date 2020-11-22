NBA roundup: Jazz ink Mitchell to max deal

Donovan Mitchell got the life-changing news Sunday and immediately began celebrating. He ripped off his T-shirt, ran out of the house and leaped into the pool.
And just as he did in his first three seasons with Utah, he made a huge splash.
Mitchell is now a max-contract recipient after he and the Jazz agreed on a five-year extension that guarantees him $163 million — the new paydays start kicking in with the 2021-22 season — and could be worth $196 million if he reaches the All-NBA level.
The Jazz did not immediately comment. Typically, teams cannot discuss contracts publicly until they are signed, and it was unclear when Mitchell will put pen to paper to complete the transaction.
Mitchell averaged 20.5 points as a rookie, then 23.8 points in his second season and 24.0 points last season as a third-year player who wound up making the All-Star team for the first time.
Golden State adds Oubre, signs Bazemore
SAN FRANCISCO — Guard Kelly Oubre is joining the Warriors to give the team backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson‘s latest injury, with Oubre acquired in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection — via Denver — to Oklahoma City in the swap.
Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt in the Raptors’ clinching Game 6 victory of the 2019 NBA Finals.
The 24-year-old Oubre is coming off a season in which he averaged career bests of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over 56 games — 55 starts — for the Phoenix Suns. He also added 1.5 assists and 1.27 steals in 34.5 minutes. Oubre ended up with the Thunder on Monday night in the trade that sent Chris Paul to Phoenix.
The Warriors are also signing shooting guard Kent Bazemore, a former Old Dominion standout, to a one-year deal as they continue to add wing depth in the wake of Thompson’s injury.
Bazemore, 31, is a career 35.1% 3-point shooter who can defend multiple positions and play a reliable role off the bench. After beginning his career in Golden State in 2012, Bazemore emerged a key rotation player during a five-year stint with the Hawks (2014-19). He played last season in Portland and Sacramento, and averaged 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25 games for the Kings.
Hornets: Veteran center Bismack Biyombo will sign a one-year deal with Charlotte, according to two NBA sources. He will provide needed depth at the position, and increased his role as a mentor to some of the team’s young players last season.
Biyombo started his NBA career with the then-Bobcats in 2011, then moved on to the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. He returned to Charlotte in the summer of 2018 in a trade. Biyombo played in 53 of the Hornets’ 65 games last season, starting 29. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Pacers: Justin Holiday will continue playing for Indiana next season after agreeing to a new deal.
Terms of the deal were not immediately announced but the decision means Holiday and one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, will be teammates again next season. Justin Holiday averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals last season while shooting a career-high 40.5% on 3-pointers. He finished 19th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.
Trail Blazers: Portland announced that it has re-signed forward Rodney Hood, who was injured for much of last season, and signed free-agent forward Derrick Jones Jr.
Hood, a six-year veteran, declined a $6 million player option with Portland earlier this week, becoming a free agent. He signed a new two-year deal with the Blazers but the terms were not made public.
Lakers: Los Angeles will sign NBA champion Marc Gasol to a free-agent contract after trading returning starter JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers also acquired Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie. Bell has a team option and can be waived. McKinnie has three years remaining on his contract, but they’re all nonguaranteed.
Cavaliers: Cleveland has acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026 from the Lakers, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap.