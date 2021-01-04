No. 22 UVA says its game is on Wednesday against Wake, but won't be full strength

“There were just somethings that couldn’t be ironed out, so we had to push it back,” said Young, whose team moved up to No. 19 in the rankings. “If there’s ever you a time you better roll with the punches, this is it. Will it be our last postponement? Probably not. We want to play. The kids want to play. We didn’t have the opportunity.”

Tech visits Louisville on Wednesday. The Hokies have played nine games this season, tied for second most in the ACC.

Wake Forest has played a league-low four contests heading into Wednesday night’s game at UVA.

“We’re in different times,” first-year Wake coach Steve Forbes said. “I didn’t know we were playing Virginia until this morning, for sure. I mean, I had a feeling we might, but didn’t really get the final say until this morning.”

Virginia paused its program for two weeks in December, forcing the postponement or cancellation of games against Villanova, Michigan State, and William & Mary. Of those, only the W&M game has been made up.

Bennett said coaches and players wear a chip that monitors close contacts, anytime they get within 6 feet of each other for an extended period of time, and that chip helped determine which players and staff needed to quarantine.