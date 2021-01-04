No. 22 UVA says its game-on Wednesday against Wake, but won't be full strength

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s basketball team practiced Sunday and expects to play its game Wednesday night against Wake Forest, coach Tony Bennett said Monday.
The No. 22 Cavaliers had to postpone their game Saturday against rival Virginia Tech after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, leading to contact tracing protocols for other staff members and players.
“We had to get some further testing, get results before we could proceed,” said Bennett. “I’m just really hopeful that everyone’s okay and there’s no more cases that pop up.”
Bennett said the team won’t have a full roster against the Demon Deacons, but will have enough players to compete. He said the practice Sunday involved only players who were not quarantining.
UVA won’t have guard Kody Stattmann who Bennett said is undergoing non-COVID related medical testing and remains sidelined.
“As of right now, we’ll have enough. We’ll have enough to play,” said Bennett. “It’s more staff. It’s some players. If everything stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go. Not at full strength, of course, but we’re at a spot where if you can get games, we’ve got to try to play them.”
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said the ACC considered moving the game to Sunday or Monday, but instead, it will be played in late February.
Both teams have an open date on Saturday, Feb. 27.
“There were just somethings that couldn’t be ironed out, so we had to push it back,” said Young, whose team moved up to No. 19 in the rankings. “If there’s ever you a time you better roll with the punches, this is it. Will it be our last postponement? Probably not. We want to play. The kids want to play. We didn’t have the opportunity.”
Tech visits Louisville on Wednesday. The Hokies have played nine games so far this season, tied for second most in the ACC.
Wake Forest has played a league-low four contests heading into Wednesday night’s game at UVA.
“We’re in different times,” said first-year Wake coach Steve Forbes. “I didn’t know we were playing Virginia until this morning, for sure. I mean, I had a feeling we might, but didn’t really get the final say until this morning.”