No. 22 UVA says its game-on Wednesday against Wake, but won't be full strength

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s basketball team practiced Sunday and expects to play its game Wednesday night against Wake Forest, coach Tony Bennett said Monday.

The No. 22 Cavaliers had to postpone their game Saturday against rival Virginia Tech after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, leading to contact tracing protocols for other staff members and players.

“We had to get some further testing, get results before we could proceed,” said Bennett. “I’m just really hopeful that everyone’s okay and there’s no more cases that pop up.”

Bennett said the team won’t have a full roster against the Demon Deacons, but will have enough players to compete. He said the practice Sunday involved only players who were not quarantining.

UVA won’t have guard Kody Stattmann who Bennett said is undergoing non-COVID related medical testing and remains sidelined.

“As of right now, we’ll have enough. We’ll have enough to play,” said Bennett. “It’s more staff. It’s some players. If everything stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go. Not at full strength, of course, but we’re at a spot where if you can get games, we’ve got to try to play them.”