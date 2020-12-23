NBA notes: OKC-Houston game postponed; Harden out after COVID violation

The NBA’s announcement indicated that Harden being found in violation of the protocols was the determining factor in the Rockets not having the eight necessary players to play; it would have been known before the team and league probed the Harden situation that one player was hurt, three others positive and four others would be in quarantine.

Houston has 16 players on its roster; with seven dealing with tests or quarantine and one hurt, that would have left eight eligible players, which is the league minimum to start a game. Harden’s unavailability lowered Houston’s total of available players to seven.

Houston’s injury report released Wednesday morning that Ben McLemore and rookie KJ Martin were not with the team and were self-isolating and that DeMarcus Cousins was questionable because of a sprained right ankle.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols for this season make it very clear: players are not allowed to attend large indoor social gatherings (meaning 15 or more people); bars, lounges, clubs and similar establishments; live performance venues and other such places. Harden’s since-deleted Instagram post explaining why he attended the event in question would certainly suggest that he was in violation of those rules.