VCU's Troy Daniels and NBA peers 'demand' change following another high-profile police shooting

Troy Daniels was originally supposed to be getting ready for an NBA playoff game Thursday afternoon.
Instead, he was on the phone with The Roanoke Times, reflecting upon an unprecedented 24 hours.
The former VCU standout now plays for the Denver Nuggets, who had been competing in the NBA playoff bubble at Walt Disney World, just outside of Orlando, Fla.
But NBA games were not played Wednesday and Thursday as players took action in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend. Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wis. Blake survived the shooting but was reportedly paralyzed.
“We’re still high on emotions for what happened to Jacob Blake but … we’re trying to create awareness and try to help with change,” Daniels said in a phone interview from Florida. “We know it won’t happen overnight.
“It’s bigger than basketball. This is my 9-to-5 job, but when I go home I’m still a father, I’m still a Black man and we still have to live in this country.
“We demand change. We’re not asking for change. … We’re actually demanding it. That’s new for us. We’re fed up. We’re fed up with what we continue to keep seeing. It keeps happening.”
The players’ strike began when the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play their game against Orlando on Wednesday afternoon.
That led to NBA teams also boycotting the two games scheduled for Wednesday night.
Players in other leagues followed suit.
“[NBA teams] not playing won’t really do anything, but what it did … was create awareness. It stopped sports in the United States of America,” Daniels, 29, said. “That lets us know how much power we do have.”
A league-wide meeting of NBA players was held Wednesday night, followed by another one on Thursday morning.
What was the mood in that room Thursday?
“Determined,” Daniels said. “Focused on how can we use this moment as a crutch to … demand more change from our owners, demand more change from our local politicians, demand more change from our president.”
NBA players decided Thursday to resume the playoffs. The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that the three games scheduled for Thursday, including the Denver-Utah game, would not be held but that it hoped to resume the playoffs Friday or Saturday.
“You think about how big of a platform this bubble is,” Daniels said of the players’ decision to return to the court. “If we stop playing and go home today, I don’t think it will help at all. We’d lose our voice.
“If we stay, I think we have a voice, we have a platform to … keep demanding change. … We have tons of free time here. We can sit in a room on Zoom with owners. We can sit in a room on Zoom with our local police chiefs and our local mayors.”
Daniels said he “didn’t feel right” when he woke up Wednesday morning.
“We’re here playing basketball. … We almost forgot about what we’re really here for, is to use our platform,” he said. “It’s one thing to put ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a shirt. It’s another thing to put ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a basketball court. But is that good enough? I really didn’t feel like it was.”
So Daniels said he is proud to be part of the NBA players’ “unprecedented” actions.
“I know [the late] Martin Luther King Jr. and other advocates are clapping right now,” Daniels said. “A lot of things are not fair. The policing, the policies, everything needs to be changed. The way we can do that is we have to demand change from our owners. Our owners have the most power. Our owners have the most money.
“We need to hold our owners a lot more accountable. … That’s what we’re working on doing, trying to figure out the route and trying to really, really create change.”
The Nuggets met as a team Wednesday after the Bucks decided not to take the court.
“We didn’t know they were going to do that, but … we’ve got their backs,” Daniels said.
Blake was the latest Black person to be shot by police.
The killing of George Floyd in late May sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. A white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder after he put his knee on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd until Floyd stopped breathing.
Two white men were arrested in May in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor was shot in her home by Louisville police in March.
Daniels said the video of Blake’s shooting was “very disturbing.”
“That video is very sickening. It’s one of the reasons we stopped playing basketball,” he said.
“We know not playing is not going to change the world, but what it does do is open a lot of eyes and ears around the world to what’s going on with police brutality and injustice in our country for the minorities.
“We’re tired of seeing the same thing happening every single time. It’s literally the same thing — a different person, a different Black man. It’s time for us to take a real stand. We’re tired of being sick and tired.
“I’m scared for my life when I get pulled over. I’m just as human as Jacob Blake. I’m just as human as Breonna Taylor.”
Daniels encourages people to vote.
“We need to go out and vote for our presidential election to get somebody else in office to take that leadership role because right now we’re so divided,” he said.
But Daniels wants people to vote for other offices, too.
“Your local mayors, your attorney generals,” he said. “Those are the people that can really hold the police officers accountable.
“Try to promote change with your police chief. Hold your police chief accountable.”