Richmond Christian’s Outten headed to Central State

Richmond Christian guard/forward Ta’Nya Outten has committed to play basketball for Division II Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Outten, a senior, was the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III player of the year as a sophomore.
She averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore. Last season she averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
College destinations
• Powhatan’s Hayden Wasson has committed to play baseball at High Point.
• Cosby’s Zach Barco will play baseball at Roanoke.
• Midlothian's Ethan Smith will play baseball at Lynchburg.
• Cosby’s Alexis Warren will play basketball at UVA-Wise, and Cosby teammate Emily Ellis is headed to Muhlenberg to play basketball.
• Highland Springs’ Jayda Starckey will play basketball at Rochester.
• Thomas Dale's Johnny Oates will play baseball at Hampden-Sydney.
