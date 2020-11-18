 Skip to main content
Richmond Christian’s Outten headed to Central State
RCSGBB_02

Ta’Nya Outten was the VISAA Division III player of the year as a sophomore. 

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Christian guard/forward Ta’Nya Outten has committed to play basketball for Division II Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Outten, a senior, was the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III player of the year as a sophomore.

She averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore. Last season she averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

College destinations

• Powhatan’s Hayden Wasson has committed to play baseball at High Point.

• Cosby’s Zach Barco will play baseball at Roanoke.

• Midlothian's Ethan Smith will play baseball at Lynchburg.

• Cosby’s Alexis Warren will play basketball at UVA-Wise, and Cosby teammate Emily Ellis is headed to Muhlenberg to play basketball.

• Highland Springs’ Jayda Starckey will play basketball at Rochester.

• Thomas Dale's Johnny Oates will play baseball at Hampden-Sydney.

