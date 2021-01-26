Saint Gertrude girls basketball to host nation's No. 1 recruit Azzi Fudd

Saint Gertrude girls basketball it set to take on St. John's College High School (D.C.) and the nation's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021 Azzi Fudd on Thursday at the new McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on the Benedictine campus.

The Gators (9-0, No. 4 in the T-D Top 10) are off to a hot start in this abbreviated season. But head coach Robyn D'Onofrio said they've encountered some scheduling hurdles -- LIS competition is currently postponed until at least sometime in February. So Gertrude currently has no conference games on its schedule.

The matchup with St. John's College HS and Fudd was only solidified at the beginning of this week.

"This season we consider every game a gift and to have the chance to play a team of this caliber who are so disciplined and well coached is tremendous for our girls who work so hard every day," D'Onofrio said.

The Gators have had some technical issues streaming their games, so viewing options for the contest are to be determined, D'Onofrio added.

Fudd, a 5-foot-11 guard from D.C., has signed with UConn and legendary coach Geno Auriemma, the NCAA's second all-time leader in wins behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer. Auriemma passed Tennessee great Pat Summitt on the career wins list earlier this month.

Fudd was 12 years old when she received her first scholarship offer. She has been compared to WNBA star Maya Moore, a fellow Huskie. At age 16, Fudd became the first sophomore in history to win the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.