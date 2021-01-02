State hoops roundup: Loewe's 27 not enough as Tribe fall to CAA champ Pride

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Isaac Kante recorded his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Hofstra opened defense of its Colonial Athletic Association crown with a 61-56 win over William & Mary on Saturday.
Tareq Coburn had 13 points and three blocks for the Pride (5-3, 1-0 CAA). Caleb Burgess added 9 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Ray had nine rebounds.
Luke Loewe tied a career high with 27 points for the Tribe (2-4, 0-1), including a jumper with eight seconds left that cut the gap to 59-56. Hofstra made two of four free throws to close it out.
Quinn Blair added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe. Mehkel Harvey had 16 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Yuri Covington, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tribe, shot only 1 of 5 for 3 points.
Dayton 74, George Mason 65: Jalen Crutcher scored a career-high 26 points and the host Flyers came from behind to beat the Patriots.
Ibi Watson had 16 points for Dayton (5-2, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Freshman Mustapha Amzil added 15 points as the Flyers rebounded three days after falling to La Salle in their A-10 opener and losing a 20-game conference win streak.
Tyler Kolek had 16 points for Mason (5-3, 1-1). Jordan Miller added 15 points. Javon Greene had 13 points and six rebounds.
GMU opened the second half on a 13-0 run to grab a 42-41 lead to turn what had been a laugher into a battle with six ties and eight lead changes.
Old Dominion 71, Florida International 66: Malik Curry had 27 points to lead the Monarchs in a narrow win over the host Panthers.
Curry came up with five steals but turned it over eight times. A.J. Oliver II had 14 points for Old Dominion (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA).
Radshad Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for FIU (7-3, 1-1). The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. FIU defeated ODU 82-67 last Friday.
Liberty 66, Lipscomb 50: Darius McGhee had 18 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Flames topped the Bisons.
Kyle Rode added 12 points for Liberty, and Chris Parker chipped in 8. Blake Preston had nine rebounds for Liberty (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Sun).
Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points for the Bisons (6-6, 1-1).
VMI 84, Chattanooga 79: Jake Stephens and Greg Parham (Monacan) scored 25 points apiece as the Keydets defeated the Mocs in Lexington.
Stephens made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and three blocks.
Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points for VMI (6-5, 1-1 Southern), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sean Conway added seven rebounds.