State hoops roundup: Loewe's 27 not enough as Tribe fall to CAA champ Pride

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Isaac Kante recorded his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Hofstra opened defense of its Colonial Athletic Association crown with a 61-56 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

Tareq Coburn had 13 points and three blocks for the Pride (5-3, 1-0 CAA). Caleb Burgess added 9 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Ray had nine rebounds.

Luke Loewe tied a career high with 27 points for the Tribe (2-4, 0-1), including a jumper with eight seconds left that cut the gap to 59-56. Hofstra made two of four free throws to close it out.

Quinn Blair added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe. Mehkel Harvey had 16 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Yuri Covington, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tribe, shot only 1 of 5 for 3 points.

Dayton 74, George Mason 65: Jalen Crutcher scored a career-high 26 points and the host Flyers came from behind to beat the Patriots.

Ibi Watson had 16 points for Dayton (5-2, 1-1 Atlantic 10). Freshman Mustapha Amzil added 15 points as the Flyers rebounded three days after falling to La Salle in their A-10 opener and losing a 20-game conference win streak.